Morris & Elliott Up For Weekly NFL Awards After Week 2 Win At Washington

Sep 20, 2016 at 08:01 AM
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

FRISCO, Texas – Both of the Cowboys' primary running backs from Sunday's win against Washington are up for weekly awards after a strong showing on the ground.

After scoring the deciding touchdown against his former team, Alfred Morris is among five nominees for the Week 2 Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week award.

Morris had only five carries for seven yards, but his 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter put the Cowboys ahead for good in a 27-23 road win.

The other Week 2 nominees are Tennessee's Marcus Mariota, Denver's Von Miller, the New York Giants' Victor Cruz and the New York Jets' Matt Forte.

The guy that Morris replaced in the fourth quarter, Ezekiel Elliott is also up for the Pepsi Rookie of the Week award. Elliott's two fumbled opened the door for Morris to score the game-deciding touchdown, but before that, the rookie running back reeled off 83 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries – an average of four yards per carry.

Elliott is currently tied with Arizona's David Johnson for ninth in the NFL in rushing yards, with 134.

Fans can vote for the Morris here: http://www.nfl.com/voting/clutch-performer/2016/REG/2

They can vote for Elliott here: http://www.nfl.com/voting/rookies/2016/REG/2

