Murray Has Big Day Despite Lack Of Red Zone Chances





That was particularly evident when the Cowboys ran a pass play on second-and-1 on their first red zone trip which resulted in a sack.

"I always want it, but especially in those situations," Murray said. "I have confidence in the O-line and I definitely have confidence in myself that we can get it. But Scott (Linehan)'s calling the plays and he knows what's best for the offense. Whatever it is, I'm going to do it to the best of my ability, as well as the other 10 guys."

Murray was the only Cowboys running back to record a carry in the game. The only other player to run the ball was wide receiver Dwayne Harris, who took a carry after motioning into the backfield.

Even without many red zone opportunities, the Cowboys fed Murray throughout the game between the 20s, and he took advantage of the chances he got. His only critical mistake came on his first carry of the 2014 season, as the ball popped loose right before he hit the ground on a run to the left, and San Francisco's Chris Culliver returned it for a touchdown.

"I definitely thought I was down, but definitely can't let that happen," Murray said. "Gave them a huge spark and can't start the game off like that. [embedded_ad]

It was on me, and I've just got to get down and not fight for extra yards in that situation. It was a bad play by me, and I can't do that."

There weren't many of those bad plays to find from Murray, though. In a sloppy day from the offense, Murray still ran for more than 100 yards and added four catches for 25 yards.