New Kickoff Rule Had Noticeable Impact

Jan 18, 2012 at 05:28 AM

IRVING, Texas --As a proactive measure against injuries and specifically helmet-to-helmet collisions, the NFL approved a surprising rule change last March that moved up kickoffs from the 30- to the 35-yard line for the first time since 1993.

Everyone expected touchbacks to go way up and kickoff returns to go way down. They were right.

As an appetizer for our upcoming special teams position series, here are some rather staggering supportive numbers:

*The Cowboys ranked 28th in kickoff returns with 33, down from 74 last year and tied for their lowest total in franchise history (excluding the strike-shortened 1982 season). They also had 33 returns in 1973, when only 14 games were played and the kickoff line was the 40.

*The league high in 2011 was the Jets' 62 returns, easily the lowest in the last 10 seasons. The previous league highs were 84 (2010), 96 (2009), 83 (2008), 82 (2007), 79 (2006), 84 (2005), 84 (2004), 84 (2003), 86 (2002). The Jets' 62 returns would have ranked T-17th, T-16th, T-17th, 20th, 18th, 23rd, T-21st, 24th and T-25 in those respective seasons.

*Now, the touchbacks. The Cowboys ranked 18th with 33 in 2011, their highest total in the last 10 seasons. Although rookie Dan Bailey did a solid job, the tally could have been even higher had David Buehler not missed the last eight games with a groin injury.

*The Saints led the league with 68 touchbacks. The previous 10 league highs: 40 (2010), 29 (Dallas-2009), 30 (2008), 22 (2007), 24 (2006), 23 (2005), 23 (2004), 24 (2003), 22 (2002). The Cowboys' 33 touchbacks in 2011 would have led the league from 2002-2009.

It'll be interesting to see if the rule is revisited by the Competition Committee this spring. One factor for continuing the 35-yard line will be whether injuries did drop as a result.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason? 
news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.
news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more. 
news

Mailbag: Could Ronald Jones Star In Dallas?

If the Cowboys need more depth at running back, is it possible that Ronald Jones could end up being a star for this offense? 
news

Battle Lines: Still Open Competition at Left Guard 

There are plenty question marks all over the offensive line. But the left guard spot hasn't been solidified just yet, with plenty of options on the table. 
news

NFL Reveals Trade Deadline, More Key 2023 Dates

We now know the entire NFL calendar through the 2023 season and into next spring, and that includes key dates such as the trade deadline and a whole lot more.
Advertising