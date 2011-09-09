Newman Out; Jenkins, Smith Questionable

The latest injury report has been released by the Cowboys, who have officially declared cornerback Terence Newman out for Sunday night's opener against the Jets with a groin injury.

This was after head coach Jason Garrett said on Friday that not only was he looking better in his rehab, but that he expected him to make the trip on Saturday and likely test it before kickoff on Sunday. But by declaring him out, it's unlikely Newman will even make the trip.

However, the Cowboys listed wide receiver Miles Austin as probable, despite being limited in their work on Friday. Austin said he was "good-to-go" for Sunday's game and said he has received plenty of work with the first-team offense.

The Cowboys listed Mike Jenkins as questionable to play on Sunday. Jenkins, who suffered a hyper-extended knee on Wednesday, forcing him out of practice, has been back to work the last two days and should start at right cornerback, opposite of Orlando Scandrick, who now replaces Newman.

And don't forget about rookie tackle Tyron Smith, who is also questionable to play this week, also suffering a hyper-extended right knee. Smith said the injury is getting better and he's making solid progress. Expect him to test it before kickoff on Sunday as a game-time decision.