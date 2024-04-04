Next Man Up: Door wide open for Jalen Tolbert

Like many teams around the league, the Cowboys sent a strong message in free agency. However, it wasn't in the form of adding a lot of players or keeping the majority of their own. What seems clear for the Cowboys is their willingness to give opportunities to younger players on the team.

This roster is loaded with players still on their rookie contracts that haven't had that breakout season just yet. Could it be this year? The Cowboys can only hope, especially considering they signed just one player (Eric Kendricks) in free agency and currently have just six picks in the NFL Draft later this month.

So the Cowboys have to lean on some of their previous drafts and free-agent signings to help fill out this roster.

Today, we'll start the series with wide receiver Jalen Tolbert.

Name: Jalen Tolbert

Jalen Tolbert Position: Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver Experience: 3 rd Year

3 Year Games Played/Starts: 25 / 7

25 / 7 Years Left on Contract: 2

2 Key Stat: Both of Tolbert's touchdowns in 2023 occurred on the road against division teams – Philadelphia and Washington.