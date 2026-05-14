NFL announces Cowboys' 2026 complete 17-game schedule

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Week 16: Dallas Cowboys vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Sun. 12/27, 7:20 p.m., NBC

For the second straight season, the Cowboys will play in at least six primetime games. Their sixth and currently final scheduled night game comes at AT&T Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who Dallas has not played since 2022. It'll be the first time Dallas has played against their former nickel cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who became the highest paid nickel in the NFL after signing with the Jaguars in free agency following eight years with the Cowboys.