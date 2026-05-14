NFL announces Cowboys' 2026 complete 17-game schedule

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys' 2026 regular season schedule has finally been released in full. **Tickets are available now.**
Dallas will be one of the most traveled teams in the NFL, as they're set to go across 27,980 miles this season looking to try and improve from their 7-9-1 finish in 2025 in year one under Brian Schottenheimer.
For the first time since 2014, the Cowboys will play a regular season game internationally. Dallas will host the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL's first game in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in Week 3. Additionally for the first time since 2014, the Cowboys will face their NFC East rival Eagles on Thanksgiving. To get started, here are the Cowboys' preseason opponents with home games in bold:
- Preseason Week 1: Dallas Cowboys @ Seattle Seahawks
- Preseason Week 2: Dallas Cowboys @ Arizona Cardinals
- Preseason Week 3: Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints
Now, let's take a look at the Cowboys' 2026 regular season schedule: