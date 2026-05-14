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News - Regular Season | 2026

NFL announces Cowboys' 2026 complete 17-game schedule

May 14, 2026 at 06:31 PM
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Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

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AP Photo/Jeff Lewis

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys' 2026 regular season schedule has finally been released in full. **Tickets are available now.**

Dallas will be one of the most traveled teams in the NFL, as they're set to go across 27,980 miles this season looking to try and improve from their 7-9-1 finish in 2025 in year one under Brian Schottenheimer.

For the first time since 2014, the Cowboys will play a regular season game internationally. Dallas will host the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL's first game in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in Week 3. Additionally for the first time since 2014, the Cowboys will face their NFC East rival Eagles on Thanksgiving. To get started, here are the Cowboys' preseason opponents with home games in bold:

  • Preseason Week 1: Dallas Cowboys @ Seattle Seahawks
  • Preseason Week 2: Dallas Cowboys @ Arizona Cardinals
  • Preseason Week 3: Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints

Now, let's take a look at the Cowboys' 2026 regular season schedule:

2026 Schedule Release Gallery

Week 1: Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants, Sun. 9/13, 7:20 p.m., NBC For the 13th time in franchise history, the Cowboys will open the season against the New York Giants. Dallas is 11-1 in season opening games against the G-Men and have won nine of the last 10 regular season matchups. Additionally, former college teammates at Ohio State and first-round picks in Giants EDGE Arvell Reese and Cowboys S Caleb Downs will face off against one another in their first NFL game.
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Week 1: Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants, Sun. 9/13, 7:20 p.m., NBC

For the 13th time in franchise history, the Cowboys will open the season against the New York Giants. Dallas is 11-1 in season opening games against the G-Men and have won nine of the last 10 regular season matchups. Additionally, former college teammates at Ohio State and first-round picks in Giants EDGE Arvell Reese and Cowboys S Caleb Downs will face off against one another in their first NFL game.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
Week 2: Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders, Sun. 9/20, 3:25 p.m., FOX It'll be back-to-back division games to open the season for the Cowboys, as the home opener at AT&T Stadium will welcome the Washington Commanders. Former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is heading into his third season as the Commanders head coach, where he is 1-3 against his former team in the previous two seasons.
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Week 2: Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders, Sun. 9/20, 3:25 p.m., FOX

It'll be back-to-back division games to open the season for the Cowboys, as the home opener at AT&T Stadium will welcome the Washington Commanders. Former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is heading into his third season as the Commanders head coach, where he is 1-3 against his former team in the previous two seasons.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
Week 3: Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens (Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil), Sun. 9/27, 3:25 p.m., CBS The Cowboys will be the home team in their first regular season international game in 12 years against the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson, who won the 2023 NFL MVP with the Ravens, will face off against the runner-up that year, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. Dallas is 1-0 in international games, beating the Jaguars 31-17 in London in 2014.
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Week 3: Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens (Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil), Sun. 9/27, 3:25 p.m., CBS

The Cowboys will be the home team in their first regular season international game in 12 years against the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson, who won the 2023 NFL MVP with the Ravens, will face off against the runner-up that year, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. Dallas is 1-0 in international games, beating the Jaguars 31-17 in London in 2014.

Week 4: Dallas Cowboys @ Houston Texans, Sun. 10/4, 12:00 p.m., FOX After making the 10-hour flight home to Brazil, the Cowboys will have an extra day to recover and a short trip to Houston to play the Texans on Monday Night football. It's the second straight time the in-state opponents have played on Monday night, with the Texans beating Dallas 34-10 the last time in 2024.
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Week 4: Dallas Cowboys @ Houston Texans, Sun. 10/4, 12:00 p.m., FOX

After making the 10-hour flight home to Brazil, the Cowboys will have an extra day to recover and a short trip to Houston to play the Texans on Monday Night football. It's the second straight time the in-state opponents have played on Monday night, with the Texans beating Dallas 34-10 the last time in 2024.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2024 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Week 5: Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thurs. 10/8, 7:15 p.m., Amazon Following two weeks away, the Cowboys return to AT&T Stadium to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the fourth time in the last five seasons. The Cowboys have won two in a row over the Bucs, including a Wild Card win over Tom Brady in January of 2023 and a 26-24 victory in Arlington in 2024 which was sealed by DaRon Bland forcing and recovering a fumble.
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Week 5: Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thurs. 10/8, 7:15 p.m., Amazon

Following two weeks away, the Cowboys return to AT&T Stadium to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the fourth time in the last five seasons. The Cowboys have won two in a row over the Bucs, including a Wild Card win over Tom Brady in January of 2023 and a 26-24 victory in Arlington in 2024 which was sealed by DaRon Bland forcing and recovering a fumble.

Callena Williams/CALLENA WILLIAMS/2024
Week 6: Dallas Cowboys @ Green Bay Packers, Sun. 10/18, 7:20 p.m., NBC A year after a 40-40 tie at AT&T Stadium, which was the first Cowboys game that ended in a tie since 1969, Dallas will head up north to Lambeau Field for a rematch with the Green Bay Packers. It'll be the second time the Cowboys face off against their former All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons since trading him to the Packers for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks.
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Week 6: Dallas Cowboys @ Green Bay Packers, Sun. 10/18, 7:20 p.m., NBC

A year after a 40-40 tie at AT&T Stadium, which was the first Cowboys game that ended in a tie since 1969, Dallas will head up north to Lambeau Field for a rematch with the Green Bay Packers. It'll be the second time the Cowboys face off against their former All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons since trading him to the Packers for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks.

CALLENA WILLIAMS/DALLAS COWBOYS
Week 7: Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles, Mon. 10/26, 7:15 p.m., ESPN Dallas' third divisional game comes on the road against the Eagles on Monday night. After a few quick turnarounds from Weeks 3 through 5, the Cowboys get two longer weeks leading to their road matches against the Packers and Eagles. Dallas has not won a road game against the Eagles since 2022. In the season opener against Philadelphia last year, Javonte Williams scored two touchdowns in his Cowboys debut.
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Week 7: Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles, Mon. 10/26, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Dallas' third divisional game comes on the road against the Eagles on Monday night. After a few quick turnarounds from Weeks 3 through 5, the Cowboys get two longer weeks leading to their road matches against the Packers and Eagles. Dallas has not won a road game against the Eagles since 2022. In the season opener against Philadelphia last year, Javonte Williams scored two touchdowns in his Cowboys debut.

©2025 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2025 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Week 8: Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals, Sun. 11/1, 12:00 p.m., FOX To start the month of November, the Cowboys will head back to AT&T Stadium and host the Arizona Cardinals. Dallas has struggled against Arizona in recent matchups, as the Cardinals have won the last four games against the Cowboys dating back to 2020.
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Week 8: Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals, Sun. 11/1, 12:00 p.m., FOX

To start the month of November, the Cowboys will head back to AT&T Stadium and host the Arizona Cardinals. Dallas has struggled against Arizona in recent matchups, as the Cardinals have won the last four games against the Cowboys dating back to 2020.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
Week 9: Dallas Cowboys @ Indianapolis Colts, Sun. 11/8, 12:00 p.m., FOX The Cowboys' sixth game played outside of AT&T Stadium in the first nine games of the season comes in Indianapolis against the Colts. Dallas has won four of the last five games against the Colts including a 54-19 win in their last meeting in 2022, and it'll be the first time the Cowboys will play in Lucas Oil Stadium since 2018. Cowboys first-round pick Caleb Downs will face off against his brother, Colts WR Josh Downs.
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Week 9: Dallas Cowboys @ Indianapolis Colts, Sun. 11/8, 12:00 p.m., FOX

The Cowboys' sixth game played outside of AT&T Stadium in the first nine games of the season comes in Indianapolis against the Colts. Dallas has won four of the last five games against the Colts including a 54-19 win in their last meeting in 2022, and it'll be the first time the Cowboys will play in Lucas Oil Stadium since 2018. Cowboys first-round pick Caleb Downs will face off against his brother, Colts WR Josh Downs.

Callena Williams
Week 10: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sun. 11/15, 3:25 p.m., FOX A three-game homestand at AT&T Stadium begins with one of the Cowboys' biggest NFC rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys will be looking to end San Francisco's four-game winning streak against them, as the 49ers return to Arlington for the first time since their 2022 23-17 Wild Card victory over the Cowboys.
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Week 10: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sun. 11/15, 3:25 p.m., FOX

A three-game homestand at AT&T Stadium begins with one of the Cowboys' biggest NFC rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys will be looking to end San Francisco's four-game winning streak against them, as the 49ers return to Arlington for the first time since their 2022 23-17 Wild Card victory over the Cowboys.

CALLENA WILLIAMS/DALLAS COWBOYS
Week 11: Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans, Sun. 11/22, 12:00 p.m., FOX Another team returning to AT&T Stadium for the first time since 2018 is the Tennessee Titans, who will visit in Week 11. The Cowboys have won three of the last five matchups against Tennessee, including their last matchup against one another in 2022 with a 27-13 victory.
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Week 11: Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans, Sun. 11/22, 12:00 p.m., FOX

Another team returning to AT&T Stadium for the first time since 2018 is the Tennessee Titans, who will visit in Week 11. The Cowboys have won three of the last five matchups against Tennessee, including their last matchup against one another in 2022 with a 27-13 victory.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2022 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Week 12: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Thurs. 11/26 (Thanksgiving), 3:25 p.m., FOX The 59th Thanksgiving Day game in Cowboys history comes against their most bitter rival, the Philadelphia Eagles. It'll be the third time that the two have played on the holiday in history, with the Eagles having won the previous two turkey day meetings against the Cowboys, with the last one being a 33-10 win in 2014.
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Week 12: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Thurs. 11/26 (Thanksgiving), 3:25 p.m., FOX

The 59th Thanksgiving Day game in Cowboys history comes against their most bitter rival, the Philadelphia Eagles. It'll be the third time that the two have played on the holiday in history, with the Eagles having won the previous two turkey day meetings against the Cowboys, with the last one being a 33-10 win in 2014.

Corey Wernecke/Corey Wernecke/Dallas Cowboys
Week 13: Dallas Cowboys @ Seattle Seahawks, Mon. 12/7, 7:15 p.m., ESPN After Thanksgiving, the Cowboys get 10 days between games before traveling to the northwest to face the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. It's Dallas' first trip to Seattle since 2020, and will be the first time Pro Bowl defensive end and former Cowboy DeMarcus Lawrence will play against the team that drafted him in the second-round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
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Week 13: Dallas Cowboys @ Seattle Seahawks, Mon. 12/7, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

After Thanksgiving, the Cowboys get 10 days between games before traveling to the northwest to face the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. It's Dallas' first trip to Seattle since 2020, and will be the first time Pro Bowl defensive end and former Cowboy DeMarcus Lawrence will play against the team that drafted him in the second-round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

CALLENA WILLIAMS/DALLAS COWBOYS
Week 14: BYE Week After playing in 13 straight games, the Cowboys take their bye in Week 14.
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Week 14: BYE Week

After playing in 13 straight games, the Cowboys take their bye in Week 14.

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Week 15: Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Rams, Sun. 12/20, 3:25 p.m., CBS Coming off the bye week, the Cowboys will head back to the west coast and play reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. The Cowboys had a joint practice with the Rams in Oxnard during training camp last season and played them in Week 1 of the 2025 preseason. Now, they'll play their first regular season game against the Rams since Dallas' 43-20 win in 2023.
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Week 15: Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Rams, Sun. 12/20, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Coming off the bye week, the Cowboys will head back to the west coast and play reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. The Cowboys had a joint practice with the Rams in Oxnard during training camp last season and played them in Week 1 of the 2025 preseason. Now, they'll play their first regular season game against the Rams since Dallas' 43-20 win in 2023.

CALLENA WILLIAMS/DALLAS COWBOYS
Week 16: Dallas Cowboys vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Sun. 12/27, 7:20 p.m., NBC For the second straight season, the Cowboys will play in at least six primetime games. Their sixth and currently final scheduled night game comes at AT&T Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who Dallas has not played since 2022. It'll be the first time Dallas has played against their former nickel cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who became the highest paid nickel in the NFL after signing with the Jaguars in free agency following eight years with the Cowboys.
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Week 16: Dallas Cowboys vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Sun. 12/27, 7:20 p.m., NBC

For the second straight season, the Cowboys will play in at least six primetime games. Their sixth and currently final scheduled night game comes at AT&T Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who Dallas has not played since 2022. It'll be the first time Dallas has played against their former nickel cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who became the highest paid nickel in the NFL after signing with the Jaguars in free agency following eight years with the Cowboys.

Week 17: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants, Sun. 1/3, 12:00 p.m., FOX The final home game of the regular season comes against the New York Giants, who have not won a game at AT&T Stadium since Dak Prescott's rookie season in 2016. It will be the second to last game of new Giants head coach John Harbaugh's tenure in New York after he'd spent the previous 18 seasons leading the Baltimore Ravens.
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Week 17: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants, Sun. 1/3, 12:00 p.m., FOX

The final home game of the regular season comes against the New York Giants, who have not won a game at AT&T Stadium since Dak Prescott's rookie season in 2016. It will be the second to last game of new Giants head coach John Harbaugh's tenure in New York after he'd spent the previous 18 seasons leading the Baltimore Ravens.

Trevor Fleeman/Trever Fleeman/Dallas Cowboys
Week 18: Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Commanders, TBD The 17th and final game of the regular season for the Cowboys will be on the road in Washington against the Commanders. Dallas has won their previous three road games against the Commanders. This will mark the fourth time in the last five seasons that the Cowboys will play Washington in their last game of the season, with the Cowboys holding a 1-2 record against the Commanders in the previous three games.
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Week 18: Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Commanders, TBD

The 17th and final game of the regular season for the Cowboys will be on the road in Washington against the Commanders. Dallas has won their previous three road games against the Commanders. This will mark the fourth time in the last five seasons that the Cowboys will play Washington in their last game of the season, with the Cowboys holding a 1-2 record against the Commanders in the previous three games.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
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