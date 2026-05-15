 Skip to main content
Advertising

News - Zero to 100

Presented by

Zero to 100: Breaking down key facts from the 2026 schedule 

May 14, 2026 at 07:14 PM
Author Image
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

12_25_ Zero to 100

With the full release of the Cowboys' 2026 full schedule, let the speculation begin on everything from the amount of prime-time games, to the travel this team has to do early in the season, to the playoff teams on the schedule.

Like every year, the schedule is highly-debated for many reasons, with plenty of facts and figures surrounding these games.

Here is a few key numbers to go along with the Cowboys' 2026 schedule.

0

The Cowboys have never defeated the Eagles on Thanksgiving Day, something they will hope to change on Nov. 26 at AT&T Stadium. Philadelphia has only played Dallas twice on Turkey Day, winning in 1989 and 2014.

2

When the Cowboys face the Colts on Nov. 8, there will likely be a jersey with No. 2 and "Downs" on the back. Right now, Indianapolis receiver Josh Downs wears No. 2 for the Colts. The big question is if his brother – newly-drafted safety Caleb Downs – will be wearing that for the Cowboys. As for now, Downs is wearing No. 13 for the Cowboys but could change before the season to another number, preferably for him his college number – No. 2 – that he wore at Ohio State.

3

Cowboys rookie defensive back Caleb Downs will face off against three of his fellow Ohio State teammates that were also first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. He'll see two of those teammates twice in his rookie season in Giants EDGE Arvell Reese and Commanders LB Sonny Styles, and will potentially get the chance to cover Titans WR Carnell Tate in Week 11.

4

The Cowboys will travel the fourth-most total miles in the NFL this season, with a grand total of 27,980 miles crossed throughout the season.

6

For the fourth straight season, the Cowboys will play at least six primetime games in the 2026 regular season, including two on Monday Night Football.

8

The Cowboys will face off against eight teams that were in the postseason in 2025, including the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 7.

12

Dallas will play their first international game in 12 years against the Ravens in Week 3. The Cowboys' first international game was in 2014, a 31-17 win over the Jaguars in London, England.

16

The Cowboys haven't won a regular-season game in Houston in 16 years, last winning in 2010. Dallas is just 1-2 all-time against the Texans on the road.

42

The Cowboys are exactly even for their all-time Sunday Night Football games, sitting at 42-42-1 after three games in 2025, including a 40-40 tie with the Packers. Once again, Green Bay is one of the three teams on the Cowboys' SNF schedule, along with the Week 1 opener in New York and a Week 16 matchup with the Jaguars.

91

The Cowboys will have their bye week in Week 14 of the season, meaning they will go 91 days from the start of the regular season to the bye week, giving them multiple days off. The latest the team has had their bye week since 1990 when it was also in Week 14.

Related Content

news

Zero to 100: Numbers from Cowboys' 34-17 loss to Giants

In the final Zero to 100 of the 2025 regular season, a look at some numbers and stats that played a role in the Cowboys' 34-17 loss to the Giants.

news

Zero to 100: Numbers from Cowboys' 30-23 win over Commanders

In this week's Zero to 100, a look back at some of the numbers and stats that jumped out from the Cowboys' 30-23 win over the Commanders on Christmas.

news

Zero to 100: Numbers behind Cowboys' 34-17 loss to Chargers

After a 34-17 loss to the Chargers, the Cowboys fall to 6-8-1 on the season with two games remaining. In Zero to 100, we look at the telling stats that played a part in Dallas' third straight loss.

news

Zero to 100: Numbers behind Cowboys' 34-26 loss to Vikings

In this week's Zero to 100, a look at some various numbers and statistics that told the story of the Cowboys' 34-26 loss to the Vikings on Sunday night.

news

Zero to 100: Numbers behind Cowboys' 44-30 loss to Lions

In this week's Zero to 100, a look at some of the telling numbers and stats that played a part in the Cowboys' 44-30 loss to the Lions on Thursday night.

news

Zero to 100: The numbers behind Cowboys' 31-28 win over Chiefs

Thanksgiving Day was good to the Cowboys, as Dallas won their fourth-straight Turkey Day game 31-28 over the Kansas City Chiefs. In Zero to 100, we dive into some of the numbers and stats that went into it.

news

Zero to 100: The numbers behind Cowboys' 24-21 win over Eagles

From tying the franchise's largest comeback ever to George Pickens crossing the 1,000 yard mark for the season, there were plenty of numbers behind Dallas' 24-21 win over Philadelphia. In Zero to 100, we look at some of the most notable ones.

news

Zero to 100: The numbers behind Cowboys' 33-16 win over Raiders

What were some of the numbers and stats that went into the Cowboys' 33-16 win over the Raiders We take a look in this week's edition of Zero to 100.

news

Zero to 100: By the numbers recap of Cowboys' 44-24 loss to Broncos

From not registering a sack defensively to giving up an average of 7.5 yards per play, there were some telling numbers from the Cowboys' 44-24 loss to the Broncos on Sunday that we recap on Zero to 100.

news

Zero to 100: By the numbers recap of Cowboys' win over Commanders

What were some of the notable numbers in the Cowboys' 44-22 win over the Commanders? From the turnover battle to Dak Prescott's hot streak, we break it down in Zero to 100.

news

Zero to 100: The numbers behind Cowboys' 30-27 loss to Panthers

What went into the Cowboys' 30-27 loss to the Panthers on Sunday? Zero to 100 dives into some of the telling numbers from the game that helped play a part in the outcome.

Advertising