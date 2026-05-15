Zero to 100: Breaking down key facts from the 2026 schedule 

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The Cowboys have never defeated the Eagles on Thanksgiving Day, something they will hope to change on Nov. 26 at AT&T Stadium. Philadelphia has only played Dallas twice on Turkey Day, winning in 1989 and 2014.

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When the Cowboys face the Colts on Nov. 8, there will likely be a jersey with No. 2 and "Downs" on the back. Right now, Indianapolis receiver Josh Downs wears No. 2 for the Colts. The big question is if his brother – newly-drafted safety Caleb Downs – will be wearing that for the Cowboys. As for now, Downs is wearing No. 13 for the Cowboys but could change before the season to another number, preferably for him his college number – No. 2 – that he wore at Ohio State.

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Cowboys rookie defensive back Caleb Downs will face off against three of his fellow Ohio State teammates that were also first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. He'll see two of those teammates twice in his rookie season in Giants EDGE Arvell Reese and Commanders LB Sonny Styles, and will potentially get the chance to cover Titans WR Carnell Tate in Week 11.

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The Cowboys will travel the fourth-most total miles in the NFL this season, with a grand total of 27,980 miles crossed throughout the season.

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For the fourth straight season, the Cowboys will play at least six primetime games in the 2026 regular season, including two on Monday Night Football.

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The Cowboys will face off against eight teams that were in the postseason in 2025, including the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 7.

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Dallas will play their first international game in 12 years against the Ravens in Week 3. The Cowboys' first international game was in 2014, a 31-17 win over the Jaguars in London, England.

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The Cowboys haven't won a regular-season game in Houston in 16 years, last winning in 2010. Dallas is just 1-2 all-time against the Texans on the road.

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The Cowboys are exactly even for their all-time Sunday Night Football games, sitting at 42-42-1 after three games in 2025, including a 40-40 tie with the Packers. Once again, Green Bay is one of the three teams on the Cowboys' SNF schedule, along with the Week 1 opener in New York and a Week 16 matchup with the Jaguars.

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