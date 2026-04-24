NFL announces Cowboys will face Baltimore Ravens in Brazil

FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys will face the Baltimore Ravens on September 27, 2026, in Week 3 of the season for their international game at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The game is set for a 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS.

For just the second time in franchise history and the first time since 2014, the Cowboys will play a regular season game outside the country, and the NFL's first in Rio de Janeiro.

"We're thrilled and honored to be part of Rio's first NFL game," Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said in a statement. "Playing in the legendary Maracanã Stadium against the Ravens in front of such a passionate and growing fan base on a global stage will be very special for our team, our entire Cowboys organization and the millions watching back home and around the world."

The last time the Cowboys and Ravens met was Week 3 of the 2024 season, with Baltimore winning 28-25. The Ravens are 6-1 against Dallas all-time, with the Cowboys' only win coming in 2016 when they defeated Baltimore 27-17.

One of the headlines in the matchup will be the battle at quarterback between Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott, who finished first and second in 2023 league MVP voting respectively.

"Super excited," Prescott said of playing in Brazil back in February. "Being 10 years in the league and I hadn't played an international game, I'm excited for the travel. Just excited to go and play with the Cowboys across the world, just give the fans in Rio and Brazil a chance to see us in person, and just super excited for the experience."

The Cowboys and Ravens playing in Rio de Janeiro is one of a record-most nine international games the NFL will play in 2026. The other eight will be played in London, U.K., Madrid, Spain, Melbourne, Australia, Mexico City, Mexico, Munich, Germany and Paris, France.