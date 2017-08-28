NFL Foundation Donates To United Way Relief Fund; Cowboys To Host Telethon

FRISCO, Texas – Charlotte Jones Anderson, Cowboys executive vice president/chief brand officer and chairperson of the NFL Foundation, announced Monday that the NFL Foundation is matching the Houston Texans' $1 million donation to the United Way Relief Fund to assist those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.
Those funds go to support the American Red Cross and The Salvation Army in the Houston area, as well as associated relief efforts, Anderson said.
"Those efforts will continue beyond the immediate disaster relief as we assess the needs in the area and hopefully come back in to support some of the programs that deal with youth football in the area, that we hopefully can rebuild them after the devastation that has hit," Anderson said.
Fans are encouraged to text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10 to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief.
The Texans traveled to Dallas following their preseason game in New Orleans this past Saturday and are practicing at The Star in Frisco this week. No official announcement has been made yet regarding the future of Thursday's preseason finale between the Cowboys and Texans that had been scheduled to be played at NRG Stadium in Houston.
In an effort to spur more donations, Anderson said the Cowboys are also scheduling a telethon for Tuesday on KTVT Ch. 11 (4-7 p.m. Central) that will feature Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and former players.
"Our sincere thoughts and prayers go out to everybody in the Houston area and actually all of south Texas," Anderson said. "This is truly a day of Texans helping Texans. It has been great for us to have just a small part in being able to open our doors to the Texans given the crisis and everything that surrounds it."