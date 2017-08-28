NFL Foundation Donates To United Way Relief Fund; Cowboys To Host Telethon

The Texans traveled to Dallas following their preseason game in New Orleans this past Saturday and are practicing at The Star in Frisco this week. No official announcement has been made yet regarding the future of Thursday's preseason finale between the Cowboys and Texans that had been scheduled to be played at NRG Stadium in Houston.

In an effort to spur more donations, Anderson said the Cowboys are also scheduling a telethon for Tuesday on KTVT Ch. 11 (4-7 p.m. Central) that will feature Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and former players.