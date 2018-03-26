NFL Moves Toward Catch Rule Fix, Even If "A Little Too Late" For Cowboys

ORLANDO, Fla. – The NFL seems serious about fixing the current catch rule.
Even if it can't take back Dez Bryant's "incompletion" in the Cowboys' 2014 divisional-round loss to the Green Bay Packers.
"A little too late," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said with a laugh at the NFL Annual Meeting.
"In all seriousness, I do think we're going, in my mind, to a much better place for our fans, for the game in terms of what we've worked on in the competition committee. I think at the end of the day, when everybody's able to get their hands around it, I think it's going to be better for the game."
At the NFL competition committee's press conference Monday from Orlando, chairman Rich McKay told reporters that Bryant's infamous play at Lambeau Field was a template for change.
Jones and the rest of the committee recently recommended this criteria for the catch rule:
The proposal will be voted on by the league's owners here at the NFL Annual Meeting.
"In my mind, a lot of these catches were being called catches on the field in the first place," Jones said. "I think most of our officials know a catch when they see one. I think most kids know when they're playing out in the yard, they know whether the guy caught it or not. I think these are things that are very positive for our game."