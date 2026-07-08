 Skip to main content
Advertising

20 Questions | 2019

No.14)  Who's the next to land a big contract?

Jul 08, 2026 at 03:26 PM
Author Image
Author Image
Author Image
by Tommy YarrishNick Eatman & Kurt Daniels
20-questions-7-8

FRISCO, Texas - Football season is getting closer and closer.

The Cowboys are set to depart for training camp in less a month. That's when we'll get an up-close look at Brian Schottenheimer's second season with this revised roster and coaching staff. When we get to Oxnard, that's when we'll start to get some real answers about this 2026 Cowboys team.

But what are the questions? We've compiled our annual list of pressing questions that need answers heading into the regular season. The staff writers, consisting of Patrik Walker, Tommy Yarrish, Nick Eatman, Mickey Spagnola and Kurt Daniels, weigh in on some of the pressing issues.

Today, we'll continue the series with a closer look at the contract-year scenario, asking who might be the next player to land a big contract with the Cowboys. Obviously, all eyes are on George Pickens, who is expected to play this season on the franchise tag. Maybe the easy answer is Pickens, but could someone else get a new deal before then?

No.14) Who's the next to land a big contract?

Tommy: I see why some would say George Pickens, but if that happens it likely won't be until next offseason. I could see a Quinnen Williams deal getting done before that, although the Cowboys do have the luxury of time and don't have extend him this offseason as he's still got two years left on his current deal.

It may be beneficial to get it done early, however, in order to get ahead of the defensive tackle market that'll be coming in the next 3-5 years. Tennessee's Jeffery Simmons became the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history earlier this offseason getting a 3-year, $105.8 million extension. That's just over $35 million per year, which is $11 million more than Williams is currently making.

Most years, we usually see some extensions get done at some point when the Cowboys go to training camp in Oxnard, California with Jake Ferguson and DaRon Bland being the 2025 examples. Could Williams be the one to earn a bigger payday this time around? I think it's possible.

Nick: Time is running out for the Cowboys to get a deal done with George Pickens before the season. The deadline is July 15 but it sounds as if they are holding firm to the stance they made back in April that no new contract will be given before the season. Sometimes that could be a strategy tactic and it wouldn't have shocked me if they were working on a deal all along but it doesn't seem as if that's the case. So if it's not Pickens, then who? And maybe Pickens is still the answer to this question, although it would have to be after the season.

I think it's possible Quinnen Williams gets a new deal before then. He's got two seasons (2026 & 2027) remaining on his deal that currently pays him $24 million annually. That has him right at the edge of the Top 10 in interior linemen. With Jeffrey Simmons getting a massive contract with the Titans that is paying him in the $35 million range per year, it's hard to think anyone will get close to that number but I could see Williams' deal getting around $30. There's a way to restructure the contract and add more years that would put Williams in the Top 5 without ballooning the contract to the point where it hurts the cap.

The big question to answer is if Williams, at age 29, still has 3-4 years at this level and I think the answer is yes. If the Cowboys also believe that then I'd be surprised if he's not the next one to get a deal.

Kurt: At first glance, it's easy – George Pickens. He enjoys another Pro Bowl effort in 2026, the Cowboys are on the doorstep, pay the man his money. But if Dallas isn't willing to spend mega-bucks on a second wide receiver, who gets the nod? After all, the core of the team is largely locked up. Will they splurge next year on, say, DeMarvion Overshown, despite his injury history? I have my doubts. Instead, I wouldn't be surprised if the Cowboys keep their powder dry until the 2028 offseason, when the likes of Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary will be free agents. Cooper Beebe and Nate Thomas (if he locks down left tackle) will be coming off their rookie contracts and hitting the market as well. Among that group, even though he'll be 31 years old, you'd have to think Williams would still be at the top of the list. In fact, extending him in 2027 might be the best course of action.

Related Content

news

No.15) Which CB has the most to prove?

Training camp is the time for answers, but what are the questions? We'll continue our 20 Questions series with a focus on the cornerback room, and which player has the most to prove in 2026.

news

No.16) Where do CeeDee-Pickens rank as WR duo?

Training camp is the time for answers, but what are the questions? We'll continue our 20 Questions series with a focus on CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, and where they rank among the NFL's best WR duos.

news

No.17) Who will lead the Cowboys in sacks in 2026?

Training camp is the time for answers, but what are the questions? We'll continue our 20 Questions series with a focus on the pass rush, wondering who will actually lead the Cowboys in sacks this year.

news

No.18) Who Makes Their First Career Pro Bowl?

Training camp is the time for answers, but what are the questions? We'll continue our 20-Questions series with an annual prediction on which player could be ready to take their game to the next level.

news

No.19) Who will emerge as Running Back 2?

Training camp is the time for answers, but what are the questions? We'll continue our 20-Questions series with a look at backup running back position behind starter Javonte Williams.

news

20 Questions: Aside from Downs, which rookie makes the biggest impact?

Training camp is the time for answers, but what are the questions? We'll begin our 20-Questions series with a look at which rookie, aside from Caleb Downs, could have the biggest impact for the Cowboys in their first NFL season.

news

1) Are Cowboys Good Enough To Take Next Step?

Pretty simple question for our final installment of 20 Questions: After a first-round exit last season, are the Cowboys good enough to take the next step?

news

2) Pressure on McCarthy To Have Early Success?

It's a popular question outside The Star heading into the season: What are the expectations for Mike McCarthy in his third season as head coach? We tackle that topic in "20 Questions."

news

4) Is Dak Ready To Prove He's An Elite QB?

After a fully healthy offseason for the first time in two years, is an elite season in store for Dak Prescott in 2022? The staff writers debate that in our latest "20 Questions" entry.

news

12) Who Replaces Randy Gregory's Production?

Which positions on the Cowboys roster still need to be addressed heading into training camp? The staff writers discuss in our latest "20 Questions" entry.

news

13) Which Position Still Needs To Be Addressed?

Which positions on the Cowboys roster still need to be addressed heading into training camp? The staff writers debate that in our latest "20 Questions" entry.

Advertising