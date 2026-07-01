No.19) Who will emerge as Running Back 2?  

FRISCO, Texas - Football season is getting closer and closer.

The Cowboys are set to depart for training camp in less a month. That's when we'll get an up-close look at Brian Schottenheimer's second season with this revised roster and coaching staff. When we get to Oxnard, that's when we'll start to get some real answers about this 2026 Cowboys team.

But what are the questions? We've compiled our annual list of pressing questions that need answers heading into the regular season. The staff writers, consisting of Patrik Walker, Tommy Yarrish, Nick Eatman, Mickey Spagnola and Kurt Daniels, weigh in on some of the pressing issues.

Today, we'll continue the series with a look at backup running back position behind starter Javonte Williams.

19) Who will emerge as Running Back 2?

Mickey: Let's cut right to the chase. My money is on Jaydon Blue, and my guess is the second year back from Texas is the guy the Cowboys are hoping emerges as RB2. Blue would be the perfect complementary back to workhorse Javonte Williams, a great change of pace back versatile not only as a ball carrier but also as a receiver out of the backfield who could, by the way, line up in the slot.

And this takes nothing away from Malik Davis or Phil Mafah, but different styles of backs. We are talking 4.28 speed with Blue. Think about this dream scenario in certain formations where you could have CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens out wide, KaVontae Turpin in the slot and then motion Blue out of the backfield into the other slot.

That is a whole lot of speed on the field, and unless defenses moved into a dime package, what linebacker or safety is going to go one-on-one with either of those guys coming out of the slot. To me, the Cowboys are going to give Blue every chance to win that job.

Kurt: I don't think it's any big secret that the Cowboys would like to use Jaydon Blue as their speedy change-up back in the offense, but if Javonte Williams were to miss time, I wonder if Blue (5'9", 196) would actually step into that lead role. According to Pro Football Focus, there were only 11 running backs last season who were 5-foot-9 or shorter and weighed less than 200 pounds, although two of the best, Miami's De'Von Achane and the Rams' Kyren Williams, fell into that range.

Without Williams, would Dallas continue using Blue to switch things up and give a veteran like Malik Davis the bulk of the carries? Consider that 16% of Williams 769 snaps were pass-blocking situations, while 20% of Davis' 154 snaps were in those circumstances. In his limited duty, just 8% of Blue's were. That may not mean much, and Davis certainly isn't much bigger (5'10", 202), but if Williams goes out, might Davis actually shoulder more of the load? For now, though, the plan is the power of Williams and the quickness of Blue.

Nick: I'm done counting out Malik Davis. He's the second-best running back on the team. He was last year even though we didn't realize it at first. I don't think anything has really changed. If so, that's a good problem to have – meaning that Phil Mafah and/or Jayden Blue have taken sizable leaps. But I think Davis has a shot to do that, also.