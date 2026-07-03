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20 Questions | 2019

No.17)  Who will lead the Cowboys in sacks in 2026?

Jul 03, 2026 at 02:35 PM
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by Nick EatmanTommy Yarrish & Kurt Daniels
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FRISCO, Texas - Football season is getting closer and closer.

The Cowboys are set to depart for training camp in less a month. That's when we'll get the first up-close look at Brian Schottenheimer's first season with this revised roster and coaching staff. When we get to Oxnard, that's when we'll start to get some real answers about this 2025 Cowboys team.

But what are the questions? We've compiled our annual list of pressing questions that need answers heading into the regular season. The staff writers, consisting of Patrik Walker, Tommy Yarrish, Nick Eatman, Mickey Spagnola and Kurt Daniels, weigh in on some of the pressing issues.

Today, we'll continue the series with a look at the pass-rush. The Cowboys never replaced Micah Parsons' production last season but let's see how they address the situation this year.

17) Who leads the Cowboys in sacks in 2026?

Tommy: I'm going with Rashan Gary. He's had at least five sacks in every season of his career outside of his rookie year. Last season, if Gary had five sacks for Dallas, he would've finished third on the roster in sacks. He had seven and a half for the Packers in 2025, which was second to Micah Parsons who led Green Bay with 12.5.

He's consistently been able to get around and just above seven sacks in recent years, and I think that number or just above it would likely be good enough to lead the team in sacks. The way the roster is constructed at the moment, I don't necessarily think this is going to be a unit that's top heavy in terms of guys having 15-20 sacks and a few others sprinkled behind them.

I see it more as a group that'll have multiple guys in that 5-8 sack range, and the Cowboys' overall sack number is going to grow that way versus having one "alpha" pass rusher. That's not a bad way to approach it at all, and I think Gary is the one who ends up leading the pack even if it isn't by much.

Nick: Why not? But I've got a feeling – maybe it's a hunch or maybe just indigestion. Who knows, but something tells me Sam Williams is about to have the season of his career. I know, that wouldn't exactly be earth-shattering for a guy whose career-high in sacks so far is just 4.5 and only 9.5 overall. But I think there's a little more to it with Sam Williams.

I'll be honest, at first I wasn't sure exactly why the Cowboys would bring him back but they obviously have a plan for him and I think this type of defense is going to fit his strengths. This is what he did in college and we know he's got a ton of athleticism for a defensive end – or now outside linebacker – in this scheme. I think Williams is going to get the chance to simply rush off the edge, not have to worry about much of anything else and he can be the type of guy that you look up in early December and he's pushing double-digits. Now, I'm sure we all would like to see the leader in sacks be around 15 if not higher but this could be a by-committee approach. I'm going to see Sam Williams is right there in the thick of it for the team lead in sacks.

Kurt: Got a dartboard I can use because there are any number of players who could lead the club this year. Rashan Gary is coming off consecutive seasons with 7½ sacks and has a pair of nine-sack campaigns to his credit as well, so he would seem the frontrunner right now. But James Houston tallied 5 ½ in 2025; Sam Williams could thrive in this new defensive system; and once upon a time, Quinnen Williams racked up 12.

To me, though, it comes down to last year's second-round pick, Donovan Ezeiruaku. As a rookie, he led the team in hurries (14) and was second in quarterback hits (10) and pressures (26). With hopefully more support around him, and assuming he's fully recovered from offseason hip surgery, he could be a guy who jumps to the front of the line in sacks. I'm not sure any Cowboys player will hit double digits, but getting more out of Ezeiruaku would be a big boost to this defense.

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