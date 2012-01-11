No Dallas Reunion: Sparano To Jets

IRVING, Texas --So much for Tony Sparano rejoining Jason Garrett in Dallas.

Relieved of his Dolphins head coaching duties in mid-December, Sparano is expected to replace Brian Schottenheimer as the Jets' offensive coordinator.

Sparano coached tight ends and offensive line for the Cowboys (2003-07) and was eventually promoted to assistant head coach before taking over the Dolphins in 2008. He was a great resource during Garrett's first season as offensive coordinator in 2007.

Garrett has called his own plays since becoming interim and then permanent head coach in November 2010. Sparano seemed like a great prospective addition to Garrett's staff in some capacity, but in New York he'll get to run the Jets' offense.