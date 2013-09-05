Notes: Dez Not Thinking MVP; Carr Reunited; Captains Named





Bryant then added his opinion on Romo's chances of getting there.

"I think he's going to have a great year," Dez said of Romo. "We're ready. I can't wait for Sunday night to get here. I just think (Romo) is going to be great. We have a lot of weapons on offense and his job is to get the ball to all of us. He does a good job with that. We're ready."

Irvin made the statement on NFL Network on Wednesday, suggesting Bryant has the tools and mental makeup to take his game to the most elite of levels.

While Bryant dismisses the MVP talk, just getting high praise from a fellow No. 88 is good enough.

"It means a lot when Michael Irvin says something good about me," Bryant said. "It's the history of the number. I look at it as a great challenge to fill his shoes – Drew (Pearson) and Mike. It's no pressure. I'm just having fun."

Carr's Mentor Returns

When Brandon Carr entered the league in 2008, his goal was stick around as long as he could. A fifth-round pick of the Chiefs, Carr immediately sought out some of the veterans who knew their way around the league, much less the locker room.

One of those vets was guard Brian Waters. And now, five years later, Carr is not only one of those vets himself, but he gets reunited with the offensive lineman who signed a one-year deal earlier this week.

"That's one of the guys that took me under his wing and helped me in my transition," Carr said. "He's a guy, a family-man, who knows how to be a pro. A lot of long talks with him have helped me transition to the league.

"My plan was to try and stay in the NFL as long as possible. I wanted to talk to the guys that have been here the most. I looked at those guys as role models."

Carr sounds optimistic Waters will be a great fit in Dallas.

"I think he'll help this offensive line," Carr said. "He's seen everything, been through it all. He knows a lot about his craft."

Captains Named