Official DC Star Draft Guide Issue Now Available





IRVING, Texas – A comprehensive NFL Draft preview edition of the DC Star Magazine put together by the DallasCowboys.com staff is now available in both print and online.

The magazine is the Cowboys' official draft guide for an inside look into the draft with a focus on the Cowboys, including draft profiles on more than 80 players and rankings on more than 300 prospects.

Also included are features with the Cowboys' scouting staff, with interviews from assistant director of player personnel Will McClay, director of scouting Tom Ciskowski and college scouting coordinator Chris Hall. There are interviews and features on multiple prospects in this year's NFL Draft at every major position, including pieces on players with ties to Dallas or who could be fits with the Cowboys.

The draft preview magazine includes predictions from the DC.com staff for the Cowboys in all seven rounds, totaling 11 selections, a full first-round mock draft and a draft tracker in the back to let the reader follow pick by pick and make predictions when the draft begins May 8.

Individual issues are available at Cowboys Pro Shops and at Shop.DallasCowboys.com, as well as select Barnes & Noble and Hastings bookstores. The magazine is also available online.

The draft preview guide is just one of the many editions of the Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine, which prints 32 issues a year, including the special draft guide, a training camp preview a season review and the DCC swimsuit calendar edition.