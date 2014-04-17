Official DC Star Draft Guide Issue Now Available

Apr 17, 2014 at 07:53 AM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

DraftMag_041714_650.jpg


IRVING, Texas – A comprehensive NFL Draft preview edition of the DC Star Magazine put together by the DallasCowboys.com staff is now available in both print and online.

The magazine is the Cowboys' official draft guide for an inside look into the draft with a focus on the Cowboys, including draft profiles on more than 80 players and rankings on more than 300 prospects.

Also included are features with the Cowboys' scouting staff, with interviews from assistant director of player personnel Will McClay, director of scouting Tom Ciskowski and college scouting coordinator Chris Hall. There are interviews and features on multiple prospects in this year's NFL Draft at every major position, including pieces on players with ties to Dallas or who could be fits with the Cowboys.

The draft preview magazine includes predictions from the DC.com staff for the Cowboys in all seven rounds, totaling 11 selections, a full first-round mock draft and a draft tracker in the back to let the reader follow pick by pick and make predictions when the draft begins May 8.

Individual issues are available at Cowboys Pro Shops and at Shop.DallasCowboys.com, as well as select Barnes & Noble and Hastings bookstores. The magazine is also available online.

The draft preview guide is just one of the many editions of the Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine, which prints 32 issues a year, including the special draft guide, a training camp preview a season review and the DCC swimsuit calendar edition.

Individual print copies cost $4.95, while digital subscriptions for the full year cost $14.99 and print subscriptions cost $39.95. The single print issue can be purchased here, the digital subscription can be found here and general subscription info can be found here.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason? 
news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.
news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more. 
news

Mailbag: Could Ronald Jones Star In Dallas?

If the Cowboys need more depth at running back, is it possible that Ronald Jones could end up being a star for this offense? 
news

Battle Lines: Still Open Competition at Left Guard 

There are plenty question marks all over the offensive line. But the left guard spot hasn't been solidified just yet, with plenty of options on the table. 
news

NFL Reveals Trade Deadline, More Key 2023 Dates

We now know the entire NFL calendar through the 2023 season and into next spring, and that includes key dates such as the trade deadline and a whole lot more.
Advertising