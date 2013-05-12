OT Coughman Among Three Tryout Players Added To Roster

May 12, 2013 at 09:08 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Caughman_051213_650.jpg
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys



IRVING, Texas – With the first rookie minicamp in the books, the Cowboys made a few roster moves Sunday, replacing three spots on the roster with three tryout players who shined during the weekend.

The Cowboys had about 20 unsigned players participating in the two-day minicamp, along with the draft picks, undrafted free agents and selected vets. Three of which are now part of the team, including wide receiver Anthony Amos, a rookie from Middle Tennessee State. The Cowboys also signed offensive tackle Edawn Coughman and guard D.J. Hall.

Unlike Amos, Coughman and Hall have limited NFL experience. Coughman was on the Seahawks' practice squad last year, while Hall spent time on Jacksonville's practice squad.

To make room for the players on the now-full 90-player roster, the Cowboys waived rookie free agent receiver Greg Hurd and offensive tackle Adarius Simmons. The club already had an open spot when guard Charlie Bryant left the team after Friday's two practices.
Last year, three players were eventually signed to the roster after the workout, including Ben Bass, who stuck around and made it to the 53-man roster. The Cowboys also signed running back Jamize Olawale and receiver David Little from the tryout basis.

