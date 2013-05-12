OT Coughman Among Three Tryout Players Added To Roster





IRVING, Texas – With the first rookie minicamp in the books, the Cowboys made a few roster moves Sunday, replacing three spots on the roster with three tryout players who shined during the weekend.

The Cowboys had about 20 unsigned players participating in the two-day minicamp, along with the draft picks, undrafted free agents and selected vets. Three of which are now part of the team, including wide receiver Anthony Amos, a rookie from Middle Tennessee State. The Cowboys also signed offensive tackle Edawn Coughman and guard D.J. Hall.

Unlike Amos, Coughman and Hall have limited NFL experience. Coughman was on the Seahawks' practice squad last year, while Hall spent time on Jacksonville's practice squad.