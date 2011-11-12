Owusu-Ansah Signed To Roster For Loper

IRVING, Texas --As expected, the Cowboys signed practice squad receiver Akwasi Owusu-Ansah to the 53-man roster Saturday and waived offensive lineman Daniel Loper.

The move adds receiver depth with Miles Austin (hamstring) sidelined and paves the way for Owusu-Ansah -- a 2010 fourth-round pick and former kickoff returner -- to possibly have a role in the return game Sunday against Buffalo.

At the start of the season, Owusu-Ansah moved from safety to receiver due to lack of depth at wideout. He has remained there, wearing No. 11, while also taking some safety reps on the practice squad if needed.

Rookie practice squad receiver Dwayne Harris, who returned punts and kicks earlier in the season, was in line to join the active roster this week before he suffered a hamstring injury.