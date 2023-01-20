Parsons, Dak Embracing Cowboys Redemption Tour

To say Parsons feels similarly is an understatement.

"I really think we beat ourselves last year with the penalties, the offsides, things like that," said Parsons. "If you just play your game — the biggest misconception is that you have to go out there and be different, that you have to go out there and try to out-physical a team, that you want to play their game.

"Why play their game? Play your game. Let's play Dallas football. That's all we got to do."

It's a matchup that will be the biggest challenge for both teams, despite the narrative being the impossibility of a Cowboys victory, and the latter is something no one in Dallas is naive to.

"It's like [in that Muhammed Ali documentary], we hear what everybody's saying, we hear it: 'No way the Cowboys going to win, no way.'

"Honestly, I think you should feed into it, you should love that stuff. When no one believes in you, that's the best feeling; not when everyone believes in you and the Kool-Aid is up and everyone is smiling like, 'They can't lose. They're too good.' I don't want that feeling because then it's like, damn, what if I don't win?

"When you're already at the bottom, you can only go up. I really like being the underdog."

For what it's worth, the Cowboys are literal underdogs walking into this game, per the odds funneling out of Vegas.

"We've been playing Dallas football and we won games. so I don't want to go out there and out-compete the 49ers," Parsons added. "They're going to beat my ass if I play their game. I'm going to play my game. I'm going to bring my strengths and what I bring to the table. They'll bring their strengths.

"So let's just battle it out."