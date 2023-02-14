Past/Present: A Third Former Cowboy To Canton

The Cowboys got some great news last week when two of their best defensive players in franchise history were included in the 2023 Hall of Fame class.
Along with DeMarcus Ware was longtime linebacker Chuck Howley, one of the first great linebackers in team history.
But also included in the class was another player who finished his career in Dallas as well.
Zach Thomas, who spent the first 11 seasons of his Hall of Fame career in Miami, played his 13th and final year with the Cowboys in 2008.
Thomas was credited with 177 tackles for the Cowboys that season, ranking second on the team behind Bradie James (202).
This was the fourth straight year Thomas was among the 15 finalists for the Hall of Fame, before finally getting the call.
On the stage in Phoenix of the NFL Honors, Thomas was announced by Jimmy Johnson, who coached him his first four seasons in Miami.
-Nick Eatman