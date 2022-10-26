Past/Present: Bears Bring Former Players, Coaches

While the Cowboys are never short on current superstars, their legacy was built on legends, many of which have long retired from the game. Still, former Cowboys players and coaches constantly garner headlines, which will be captured in the ongoing "Past/Present Blog." Here are some of the latest news that have come from some members of the Cowboys' alumni.
Bears Bring Former Players, Coaches
For the second straight week, the Cowboys will face an opposing head coach who has been with the organization.
Bears first-year head coach Matt Eberflus was an assistant in Dallas from 2011-17, serving different roles from linebackers coach to defensive passing game coordinator.
On his staff, Eberflus has linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, who was an assistant here from 2012-13 and assistant special teams coach Carlos Polk, who not only held that role here in 2019, but was a player on the team in 2008.
Also, the current roster includes Robert Quinn, who had an 11-sack season for the Cowboys in 2019. Also, linebacker Joe Thomas played three seasons in Dallas from 2018-2020. He also spent a few years in Green Bay, playing under Mike McCarthy. -Nick Eatman