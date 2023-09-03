Past/Present: Cowboys legends support Deion's win

One of the biggest storylines in all of college football had plenty of Cowboys ties on Saturday, led by Deion Sanders' debut as head coach for Colorado. His team, made up mostly by new players to the program, upset No. 17 ranked TCU in Fort Worth, 45-42 in a back-and-forth affair that saw Sanders' son, Shedeur pass for over 500 yards as the starting quarterback.
Sanders, who played for the Cowboys from 1995-99 and helped the team win Super Bowl XXX, got plenty of support from his former teammates.
Quarterback Troy Aikman, who even attended Deion's first game as head coach two years ago at Jackson State, sat down with Sanders for an interview earlier in the week. Michael Irvin was visible on the sidelines and even Emmitt Smith gave out a congratulatory tweet for his former teammate.
Sanders and his Buffaloes will look to continue their winning ways this week when they play Colorado's home opener against Nebraska.
While the Cowboys are never short on current superstars, their legacy was built on legends, many of which have long retired from the game. Still, former Cowboys players and coaches constantly garner headlines, which will be captured in the ongoing "Past & Present Blog." Here are some of the latest news items that have come from some members of the Cowboys' alumni.