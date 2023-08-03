Past/Present: D-Ware sings; Reality TV for Dez

While the Cowboys are never short on current superstars, their legacy was built on legends, many of which have long retired from the game. Still, former Cowboys players and coaches constantly garner headlines, which will be captured in the ongoing "Past & Present Blog." Here are some of the latest news items that have come from some members of the Cowboys' alumni.
Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant headlines an all-star cast for an upcoming reality TV show that could be his "toughest test" yet.
Bryant is one of 14 competitors announced in the second season of Fox's "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test." The reality show pits a mix of former athletes and celebrities to compete in some grueling challenges in the winter mountains of New Zealand.
Along with Bryant, former NBA champion Robert Horry will compete along with actors such as Brian Austin Greene and Tyler Cameron.
Season 2 of "Special Forces" premieres on September 25 on Fox.
