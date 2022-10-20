Past/Present: Former Cowboys Return With Lions

While the Cowboys are never short on current superstars, their legacy was built on legends, many of which have long retired from the game. Still, former Cowboys players and coaches constantly garner headlines, which will be captured in the ongoing "Past/Present Blog." Here are some of the latest news that have come from some members of the Cowboys' alumni.
Former Cowboys Return With Lions
The Lions will have a few of familiar faces for Cowboys fans come Sunday, starting with their head coach. Dan Campbell is in his second year as Detroit's coach. The longtime NFL veteran tight end played for the Cowboys in 2003-05. He is actually the only tight end to start over Jason Witten during his Cowboys career. Campbell's defensive coordinator is Aaron Glenn, who also played at Texas A&M, joined Campbell and the Cowboys in 2005. Glenn played two seasons in Dallas under Bill Parcells. Offensive tackle Dan Skipper spent some time with the Cowboys back in 2017 before landing a role on Detroit's offensive line. The Lions also have cornerback Savion Smith on the practice squad. Smith played for the Cowboys in 2020. -Nick Eatman