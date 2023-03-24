Past/Present: Hall of Fame Honors "Buck" Buchanan 

The Pro Football Hall of Fame have announced their second annual “Awards of Excellence," which identifies significant contributors to the game.

This year, former Cowboys equipment manager William T. "Buck" Buchanan is among the 17 recipients. Buchanan spent over 20 seasons, working with the two most successful coaches in Cowboys history – Tom Landry and Jimmy Johnson.

He joined the Cowboys in 1973, spending 16 seasons with Landry's teams, which included a Super Bowl victory in 1977-78. He then worked with Johnson's teams from 1989-93, and retired after the Cowboys' Super Bowl XXVIII win over the Bills.

One of the many aspects of the Cowboys that can be credited to Buchanan, is the road uniform change in the early 80s from royal blue to navy. Buchanan and Tex Schramm worked on the new look that was revealed at the start of the 1981 season. To this day, aside from a few changes to the sleeves, the navy jersey is still used by the Cowboys.

Before joining the Cowboys, Buchanan spent nearly 20 years in the military in both the United States Army (1953-55) and the United States Air Force (1956-73). He earned the rank of Senior Master Sergeant with the USAF Special Services and received the Bronze Star Medal, which is given for heroic achievement or service.