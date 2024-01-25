Past/Present: Isaac Alarcón signs with 49ers

While the Cowboys are never short on current superstars, their legacy was built on legends, many of which have long retired from the game. Still, former Cowboys players and coaches constantly garner headlines, which will be captured in the ongoing "Past & Present Blog." Here are some of the latest news items that have come from some members of the Cowboys' alumni.
Former Cowboys lineman Isaac Alarcón, who spent four training camps with the team, has signed with the 49ers to a Reserve/Future contract.
Alarcón will be part of the 49ers' offseason as an offensive linemen. He is not eligible to play or practice with the team as San Francisco continues into the playoffs.
Alarcón joined the Cowboys in 2020 as part of the NFL's International Pathway Program, which gave the team a roster exemption on the practice squad from 2020-22 as an offensive lineman. The program ended for Alarcón, who stayed with the Cowboys in 2023, but switched to defensive tackle. He played in three preseason games last August but was released before the start of the season.
He was not with a team for the 2023 regular season, although he did have several workouts with other teams.
Alarcón, 25, is from Monterrey, Mexico and previously played football at Monterrey Tech.
