Past/Present: La'el Collins to sign with Buffalo

After two separate stints with the Cowboys, veteran offensive lineman La'el Collins is now headed to Buffalo.
Collins spent the last few weeks of the season with the Cowboys on the practice squad but did not play in a game. His contract expired after the season and he was not retained by the club.
Collins has now agreed to a deal with the Buffalo Bills on a one-year contract.
This puts Collins back in the AFC again.
After playing in Dallas from 2015-21 and starting 71 of 74 games with the Cowboys, Collins was released and later signed with the Bengals. He played in 2022 season in Cincy, starting 15 games but was injured for most of the 2023 season and later joined Dallas for the final month.
The 30-year veteran has experience at both guard and tackle and should be able to compete for a starting spot with the Bills.
Despite losing veteran Tyron Smith in free agency, the Cowboys are keeping their options open at left tackle. Chuma Edoga recently re-signed and will likely compete for time with youngsters Matt Waletzko, Josh Ball and Asim Richards, along with an expected draft pick later this month.
