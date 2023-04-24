Past/Present: Mr. Cowboy to Present Chuck Howley

While the Cowboys are never short on current superstars, their legacy was built on legends, many of which have long retired from the game. Still, former Cowboys players and coaches constantly garner headlines, which will be captured in the ongoing "Past/Present Blog." Here are some of the latest news that have come from some members of the Cowboys' alumni.
Chuck Howley and Bob Lilly both joined the Cowboys in 1961 and were two of the mainstays of the Doomsday Defense.
One of the greatest defensive players in Cowboys history – linebacker Chuck Howley - will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this August. To present him, he's picked the first Cowboys defensive player ever inducted in Canton.
Howley has selected Bob Lilly, also known as "Mr. Cowboy," to present him during the Aug. 5 ceremony. Lilly, a teammate of Howley for 13 seasons, was the first player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1980.
Howley and Lilly both began their Cowboys' careers in 1961 with Howley finishing in 1973 and Lilly playing one more season in 1974.
Howley is the only player in Super Bowl history to win MVP from the losing team, getting that honor in the Super Bowl V loss to the Colts. He also made six Pro Bowls and was named All-Pro six times as well.
Howley is one of two Cowboys to be inducted into the Hall of Fame during the 2023 class, along with pass-rusher DeMarcus Ware. Two weeks ago, Ware visited The Star in Frisco to formally ask owner/GM Jerry Jones to be his presenter in August. –Nick Eatman