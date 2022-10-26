Past/Present: Robert Quinn Traded To Philadelphia 

Cowboys Ties Headed To Super Bowl
Once again, the Cowboys – and their fans - will have to watch a Super Bowl from the sidelines.
In what seems like an every-year occurrence, there will be some familiar faces in the game.
Here's a look at some of the former coaches/players who will be playing in Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.
Cincinnati – Former Cowboys draft pick Chido Awuzie signed with the Bengals this offseason in free agency. He's a starter on the Cincy defense, wearing No. 20. Awuzie started 14 games, all three in the playoffs, and had a career-high two interceptions.
The Bengals also have veteran offensive linemen Xavier Su'a-Filo on the practice squad. He started two years in Dallas (2018-19) and started a total of 12 games.
Frank Pollack is the Bengals' O-line coach and running game coordinator. He spent five years coaching the Cowboys' offensive line from 2013-17.
LA Rams – The Rams also have some ties to the Cowboys, especially on the coaching staff. Special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis is in his second season with the Rams and his 24 overall in the NFL. He coached the Cowboys' special teams from 2009-13.
Wes Phillips is the Rams' tight ends coach/passing game coordinator. Phillips, the son of former Cowboys head coach Wade Philips, spent seven years on the Cowboys' staff from 2007-13, including two full seasons after his dad was replaced as the head coach.
Rams' assistant defensive line coach Marcus Dixon, spent two seasons with the Cowboys from 2008-09.
As for current Rams players, only practice squad linebacker Anthony Hines III has ties to the Cowboys. Hines, who played at nearby Plano East and Texas A&M, went to training camp with the Cowboys in 2021 but was released before the start of the season.
-Nick Eatman