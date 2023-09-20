Past/Present: Romo among 15 former Cowboys listed as HOF nominees

It's still early in the process, but the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 173 modern-era nominees for the 2024 class.
Among those players, 15 of them have some ties to the Cowboys, including former quarterback Tony Romo, who was also eligible last year.
The list will be dramatically reduced to 25 semifinalists in November.
But here are the 15 players that spent some time with the Cowboys who are on the list:
Tony Romo, Darren Woodson, Nate Newton, Daryl Johnston, Erik Williams, Mark Stepnokski, Ken Norton Jr., La'Roi Glover, Jimmy Smith, Randall Cunningham, Chris Warren, Eddie George, Mike Vanderjagt, Keith Brooking and Michael Bates. -Nick Eatman
While the Cowboys are never short on current superstars, their legacy was built on legends, many of which have long retired from the game. Still, former Cowboys players and coaches constantly garner headlines, which will be captured in the ongoing "Past & Present Blog." Here are some of the latest news items that have come from some members of the Cowboys' alumni.