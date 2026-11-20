FRISCO, Texas -- Former Cowboys offensive lineman Shiyazh Pete, a fan favorite in the 2026 preseason, is back in Dallas after being drafted by the UFL's Dallas Renegades on Thursday.
Pete, who joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent from Kentucky, spent training camp and the preseason with the Cowboys. In Dallas' second preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals, Pete made his first NFL appearance in front of thousands of members of the Navajo Nation, a historic night as Pete was the first member of the Navajo Nation to play in the NFL. It was a "surreal" moment for Pete, and one of significance to the Navajo Nation as well as the Cowboys and Pete's teammates.
"It's definitely etched in the history books, I'll tell you that," Pete said. "It was incredible. I'm trying to find the words of how special and impactful that really was. The fact that I am able to participate on the field and conduct my play to the best of my ability, fans support me for that, for who I am, it's incredible."
Pete was drafted in the eighth-round (59th overall) of the UFL Draft on Thursday. In a social media video posted by the Renegades, Cowboys C Cooper Beebe, LG Tyler Smith and OL Nick Leverett sent their congratulations to Pete, who will be playing again right down the street.