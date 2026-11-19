"Go win games, that's the best thing that any of us can do or can make any of this better. At the end of the day for us on offense, we've got to try to score as many points as we can, score more than the other guys. For them on defense making a change, we want to see less points, and from there, however it happens."

The change in defensive play-caller is the latest a long line of adjustments the Cowboys have made to try and improve their defense dating back to when the team hired Parker and his staff. Dallas has also added veteran players in free agency, traded for CB Joey Porter Jr. and brought Pettine onto the staff earlier in the season to help Parker in his first season at defensive coordinator.

Still, the Cowboys defense remains among the worst in the league, currently ranking 32nd in total yards allowed per game and 30th in points allowed per game. Prescott doesn't fault that to being a lack of effort.

"They're trying, they're doing everything," Prescott said of the organization's effort to get the defense back on track. "You look at this past offseason, you make a coaching change on defense and then you bring in the pieces and the players, the veterans, the leaders for that side of the ball."

"I think it'd be wrong if I said that they weren't trying. If you're talking about the organization, front office, what they can do, I think they're giving it the best shot they can. The players would say they've got to play better, I'm sure coaches put it on themselves enough… I'm not pointing any fingers and not pointing at the organization for the defense either, I think they've done numerous of things to try to get better."

At the same time, it is frustrating to see the results of the season up to this point, especially after an offseason of excitement for what was to come and some games in the past that the Cowboys had chances to win but couldn't find ways to finish.

"It's frustrating for everybody," Prescott said. "We didn't come in with these expectations that we had, obviously thinking that we were going to be dealing with something like this, whether it was offense or defense. It's part of it, to me, once again, and I know I've said it before, the parity of the NFL just shows you how tough it is, that you just can't pick and replace or pick and plug whatever it is and things are just going to automatically get better. For me, it's about making sure that I'm handling my own and continuing doing that. The moment I think that I start looking elsewhere and doing that, you're not going to get me playing my best ball, and all I can do is control what I can."

What the Cowboys can control this week is how they perform on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, who come into the game 1-8. The next two opponents on the schedule, the Titans and Eagles, have a combined three wins this season.

While the games may be in Dallas' favor as far as record goes, Prescott isn't looking ahead.