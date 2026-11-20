FRISCO, Texas – With so much attention on the Cowboys' change at defensive play-caller this week, Dallas' Week 11 matchup against the Titans on Sunday has seemingly flown under the radar.
Brian Schottenheimer, Christian Parker and Cowboys players have said all week that this game is all they're focused on amidst the change, and it's a game they can't overlook. Sure, the Titans are 1-8, but have found a rhythm especially on offense over the last few weeks.
Rhythm is what the Cowboys are hoping to find defensively with Mike Pettine as their play-caller, and offensively if they're able to put together four consistent quarters of a balanced offense.
Is this the week they can do it, and right their wrongs from this season? Can things finally click? Let's see how they can in this week's Here We Goooo:
Be wary of Cam Ward's ability to extend plays
One of the back-breaking plays for the Cowboys defense last week was at the end of the first half, when Brock Purdy had nowhere to throw when he was in the pocket and for a majority of the time outside it, but Christian McCaffrey popped free last second and went untouched for a 74-yard touchdown.
This week the Cowboys face Cam Ward, the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. One of the things that made him the first overall pick is his ability to work outside the pocket, on the move, and deliver the ball anywhere on the field from any kind of arm angle. Sometimes, that's worked out well for the Titans offense with some wow throws. Other times, it ends in poor decisions and turnovers.
When throwing outside the pocket this season, Ward has completed 25 of his 52 pass attempts for 295 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. In the last few weeks, Ward and the Titans offense have gotten him into rhythm on no-huddle and play action. Tennessee is first in no-huddle usage since Week 7 (39.7%) and Ward is coming off a 10 of 14 for 125 yards and a touchdown performance when using play action against the Jaguars. The Cowboys defense will have to ensure they're taking away the downfield options when plays get extended as Ward will look for them every chance he gets.
Eliminating Tony Pollard's chances to get into space
The Cowboys' 32nd-ranked run defense gets another tough task this week against a familiar face: Former Dallas running back Tony Pollard. Some would say he's still the man and he can do it anytime, especially as of late. Pollard's 279 rushing yards in the last four weeks (where he's only played three games because of Tennessee's bye week) is tenth in the NFL in that time span, and his five rushing touchdowns are tied with Tampa Bay's Bucky Irving for the most since Week 7.
Pollard has been efficient with speed and power this year. He averages 4.3 yards after contact per carry on runs outside the tackles, the most among all RBs. For reference, Dallas' defense allows 5.9 yards per carry on outside runs this year. One of Dallas' core problems this year has been tackling, which coach Brian Schottenheimer called "atrocious" after the loss to San Francisco. Pollard will make the Cowboys pay for that if they can't bring him down.
And don't discount Pollard's power either. On power runs this season, Pollard has 21 carries for a league-leading 160 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 7.6 yards per carry. The league average on such runs in 4.3 yards per carry. The Cowboys will need to be much, much better tacklers in this game.
Getting George Pickens AND CeeDee Lamb going early
Last week, the Cowboys got George Pickens going early and often against the 49ers, something that had been a topic of conversation asked to Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer plenty throughout previous weeks. On the other side of the coin, CeeDee Lamb did not have a reception until the 6:47 mark in the third quarter.
Ultimately, Lamb ended up with seven receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown, a nice day at the office. Pickens had 11 catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns. Brian Schottenheimer and the Cowboys will take that every day of the week, as they should. But one thing that Dallas can do better is getting them both involved early, instead of one versus the other.
Sure, you take whatever is working when it's working, and there were instances where Lamb opened up big windows for Pickens to make plays. But when the defense is struggling the way it is, the Cowboys need to do a better job of getting out to earlier leads so they can play with one as opposed to having to run two-minute for the entire fourth quarter like they essentially had to do against San Francisco. One way to do that? Feeding Lamb and Pickens simultaneously.