One of the back-breaking plays for the Cowboys defense last week was at the end of the first half, when Brock Purdy had nowhere to throw when he was in the pocket and for a majority of the time outside it, but Christian McCaffrey popped free last second and went untouched for a 74-yard touchdown.

This week the Cowboys face Cam Ward, the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. One of the things that made him the first overall pick is his ability to work outside the pocket, on the move, and deliver the ball anywhere on the field from any kind of arm angle. Sometimes, that's worked out well for the Titans offense with some wow throws. Other times, it ends in poor decisions and turnovers.

When throwing outside the pocket this season, Ward has completed 25 of his 52 pass attempts for 295 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. In the last few weeks, Ward and the Titans offense have gotten him into rhythm on no-huddle and play action. Tennessee is first in no-huddle usage since Week 7 (39.7%) and Ward is coming off a 10 of 14 for 125 yards and a touchdown performance when using play action against the Jaguars. The Cowboys defense will have to ensure they're taking away the downfield options when plays get extended as Ward will look for them every chance he gets.