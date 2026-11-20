Nick: Good defenses are usually good from start to finish. When you're not a good defense, then it's never going to be a complete game because if you could do that, you would be good.

I mean, think about the offense. The offense is considered a pretty good offense in the NFL, ranked fifth in scoring and eighth in total yards. So even with that, you don't see a full level of consistency from start to finish sometimes and that's on a good unit.

So it's really not hard to figure out. This defense doesn't tackle well, they seem to get lost in coverage, especially with the underneath routes. The pressure is never consistent on the edge and the secondary has had problems all year, especially with injuries that prevents any continuity from forming. Add it all up and you've just got a defense that is usually overmatched. Sure, you can piece it together for a little while but eventually teams will figure it out.

Think about last week vs. San Francisco. The Cowboys defense was doing well in the first half, and still, they allowed 17 points, a really big play and the 49ers didn't even get the ball to start the game. So that's where we are with this defense. The bar is very low. I'm curious to see what Pettine will do as he calls the plays but a lot of the issues that were mentioned before are still there. Let's see if they can get it turned around.

Patrik: To put it plainly, the entire team has been inconsistent this season, in all three phases. The offense has only put together one truly complete game in ten tries, against the Eagles in Philadelphia, and their 40-point game against the 49ers still included a third-quarter lull, as Dak Prescott accurately described it.