Past/Present: Walls Among 2024 HOF Semifinalists

The NFL announced 60 Hall of Fame semifinalists for the Senior and Coach/Contributor categories with four former Cowboys among the nominees including Frank "Bucko" Kilroy, Dan Reeves, Everson Walls and John Wooten.
Dan Reeves, a former safety and running back for the Cowboys from 1965-1972, began his coaching career with Dallas as a player/coach in 1972 before transitioning full-time to coaching from 1974-1980.
Frank "Bucko" Kilroy served as a scout for the Cowboys from 1965-1970 and is regarded as an instrumental voice for the franchise drafting Roger Staubach.
John Wooten worked as a scout for the Cowboys from 1975-1979 before being promoted to Director of Pro Scouting, a position he held with the franchise until 1991.
Everson Walls signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 1981 and played cornerback for the franchise for nine seasons. Walls led the NFL in interceptions in three of those seasons while also earning three First-Team All-Pro honors. Walls and Ed Reed are the only two players in NFL history to lead the league in interceptions in three separate seasons.