Past/Present: Walls Among 54 HOF Semifinalists

While the Cowboys are never short on current superstars, their legacy was built on legends, many of which have long retired from the game. Still, former Cowboys players and coaches constantly garner headlines, which will be captured in the ongoing "Past/Present Blog." Here are some of the latest news that have come from some members of the Cowboys' alumni.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is making some changes this year, with hopes of adding more players, especially in the "Seniors" and "Coaches/Contributors" categories.
Of the 54 players that made it to the semifinalist round, five of them have Cowboys ties, including former cornerback Everson Walls, who is now tied for the team record with 11 interceptions, along with Trevon Diggs.
Walls owns the NFL rookie record with those 11 picks in 1981, and he played nine years with the Cowboys and four more with the Giants and Browns.
Joining Walls is linebacker Chuck Howley, the only player in Super Bowl history to win MVP honors on the losing team. Former Cowboys coach and player Dan Reeves, along with Cowboys founding owner Clint Murchison Jr. and former scout Frank "Bucko" Kilroy were also among the semifinalists.
On July 27, the selection committee will narrow the list down to 12 seniors and 12 coaches/contributors, with the finalists being named in August.
-Nick Eatman