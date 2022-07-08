Past/Present: Walls Among 54 HOF Semifinalists

1 / 21

After nearly a week of speculation, Jason Garrett is officially joining NBC as a studio analyst for "Football Night in America," the pre-game show for Sunday Night Football.

NBC officially announced the move this week.

Garrett, the only former Cowboys player to become head coach of America's Team, is replacing former Saints QB Drew Brees, who chose not to return for the 2022 season.

Garrett is expected to work with co-hosts that include Chris Simms, Tony Dungy and Maria Taylor before Sunday night's big game.

Garrett had been working as an analyst during NBC's coverage of the USFL this season.

Garrett coached 13 years for the Cowboys (2007-2019), including 10 as the head coach.

-Nick Eatman