Past/Present: Witten Named Coach of the Year

Second-season breakouts have become a theme with legendary tight end Jason Witten. As a player, his second season in the NFL marked his first Pro Bowl appearance and what was a team-record 87 receptions at the time. Now, his second season as a high school football head coach culminated with being named the TAPPS Coach of the Year.
Witten received the honor Tuesday evening after leading the Liberty Christian Warriors (Argyle, Texas) to a 10-2 record, a district championship, and a trip to the regional round of the TAPPS Division II tournament. He took over as head coach prior to the 2021 season which was filled with early adversity and finished with a 2-8 regular season. The eight-win improvement was one of the largest in TAPPS, the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools.
These have been his first two years as a coach following his playing career of 17 NFL seasons, 16 of which in Dallas. He finished with 11 Pro Bowl and four All-Pro selections throughout his career and was also named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2012.
It appears time for more space in the trophy case. Because if his playing career is any indication, his off-the-field accolades are just getting started.