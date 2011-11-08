PFW Unanimously Picks Ware For All-Pro Team

The Cowboys are one of many teams that are hopeful for a better second half of the season than the first eight games. With this 4-4 record, we'll likely hear many Cowboys players and coaches tell us "this is why you play the second half of the year."

And but the halfway point is a good time for reflection for awards and All-Pro teams. *Pro Football Weekly *recently sent out its midseason All-Pro team, which included nine unanimous selections.

Along those is Cowboys' OLB DeMarcus Ware, who has 12 sacks, on pace to eclipse Michael Strahan's single-season sack record of 23 ½. Minnesota's Jared Allen also made the list and is also on pace for the record, with 12 ½.

In the article to name the All-Pro team, PFW said Ware "might be the best pure 3-4 pass-rusher in the NFL."

Ware is the only Cowboys player on the list, but this week's opponent, the Buffalo Bills, will bring two of the All-Pro picks into Cowboys Stadium. Bills RB Fred Jackson is third in the NFL with 803 rushing yards and Buffalo center Eric Wood is likely one reason for the extra running room this year.