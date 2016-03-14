Phillips: What The First Week Of Free Agency Says About The Cowboys' Direction

The Cowboys feel better about their individual players than their collective final record.Finishing 4-12 is as disappointing a team with Super Bowl aspirations could possibly imagine. Even with injuries to key players, the Cowboys admittedly didn't perform well enough in close games, losing six of eight that were decided by a touchdown or less. However, the team showed last week they still have confidence in a lot of their core guys. Six of those 18 free agents are already back, including two starters (Rolando McClain, Mo Claiborne) and two key role players (Kyle Wilber, James Hanna). McClain and Claiborne had their best seasons as Cowboys in 2015, and on cap-friendly one-year deals, they help fortify positions without preventing the team from drafting the best players available. Wilber tied for the special teams tackle lead and can play multiple linebacker spots; Hanna is an underrated asset to the running game.

The returning players seem to trust the team's direction. It's telling that the above-mentioned free agents chose to re-sign quickly. Clearly they don't expect another season like 2015 and are motivated to prove the 2014 division title was no aberration. That's a positive reflection of Jason Garrett's program, despite the frustration of 4-12. Claiborne is a good example. Many thought he would look for a fresh start after struggling with injuries amid expectations of a sixth overall pick. Turns out he felt comfortable coming back after having his most confident and productive season as a pro.