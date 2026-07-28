Jerry Jones: Cowboys willing to trade 'top pick' for added 'firepower' in 2026

"I'd be very interested," Jones said. "I'd give up the future to substitute where we are today — as to a player — to give you an idea about what I'd invest, something substantive, to get the right kind of deal and improve us for Opening Day — I would."

To put it plainly, it is abnormal to hear Jerry Jones speak like this. Oftentimes, he and the front office lean on the fact that talent acquisition is "365 days a year." While that was spoken to as well in the Day 1 press conference, by chief operating officer and co-owner Stephen Jones, the elder Jones took the gloves off entirely.

He went so far as to admit he spoke to another owner 24 hours ago, and though he wouldn't categorize it as proceeding forward, he labeled it a legitimate conversation, nonetheless.

"I feel that good about this team this year," Jones explained. "Of course, I know that I haven't seen this team play together but, in general, looking ahead, I think we've got a chance to be worthy of spending some future [capital] if we see an opportunity."

Jones also confessed he feels pressure to make the Cowboys a Super Bowl contender right now, not later, another sort of break from the usually calculated version of Jones. He was far more candid and transparent to begin 2026 training camp, seemingly leaning more than ever into his famous adage that he "doesn't have time for a bad time."

There was no sound bite such as "all-in" or the like, but rather a lot of straight talk from The Gambler, knowing full well the other 31 owners and general managers will also become an audience to what he was saying at the press conference table.

"I may have been trying to get a little of both in: a little for today, but also save a little for tomorrow," he said. "But then, you end up with a little milk toast sometimes. When that happens for you, you need to be a little more definitive. I will domino. I will lay it out there.

"It's not a threat. It's just that I will shoot. So, yeah, we're very capable, if we get the opportunity to improve it by doing it. My message simply is that I feel good enough about this thing to give up some of the future, if the opportunity comes up."

Jones isn't afraid to show a portion of his hand, noting how influenced he's been recently by the way teams like the Los Angeles Rams move, constantly willing to shovel away premium picks to try and win now; and then figuring later, later.

In his hand remains additional future top picks, one year after the blockbuster Micah Parsons trade that sent the All-Pro to the Green Bay Packers for a package that included three-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark and picks that were flipped into All-Pro Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline.

Jones says the Cowboys could send away another future premium pick, depending largely upon how things are going in Oxnard.

"A top pick is expendable this year for me to add to somebody that meaningfully would help us now," he said, unequivocally. "And we would have the right kind of spot on our team for it. So I'm not just looking for a player. We're looking for somebody that can add to the mix here."

At least one very obvious name is on the table for Dallas to raid, someone Jones says the Cowboys "did not" walk away from (hint, hint), but others are out there as well. The bottom line is it feels more clear than ever that Jones understands the shrinking window to contend for a Super Bowl with All-Pro quarterback Dak Prescott at the helm.

Not wanting another regrettable Tony Romo arc, Jones and the Cowboys are indeed moving differently. How much so will be determined in the next several weeks, and it will be largely rooted in what is or is not seen in training camp.