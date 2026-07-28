Jerry Jones confident Cowboys can compete for a Super Bowl in 2026

"I like the idea that the word is that we have had a quiet offseason, relative to dare I say off the field noise or chatter," Jones said. "I like that, that hasn't been the case. We've had a lot going on. We've had to really scramble a lot, the kind of stuff that you don't see. But that should be that way, it's supposed to be hard… We even did more than I could have anticipated when we started. I personally like the fact that the perception is that it's been a quiet, non-confrontational offseason. That's good."

That doesn't mean Dallas will be out of headlines or not engaging in contract negotiations while in Oxnard. Jones mentioned several times that he'd be willing to trade high-level draft capital to supplement his roster, and COO/co-owner Stephen Jones said Dallas was “absolutely” willing to engage in extension talks with Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

A lot of the work during the offseason has gone towards rebuilding the defense, which was one of the worst units in franchise history last season and allowed over 30 points per game. With a new defensive coordinator in Christian Parker, the potential to have as many as seven new starters and a new defensive coaching staff, Dallas will need to the find the balance between integrating all the new elements of the team and competing right away.

"We don't have any alternative," Jones said. "We made that bed when we brought in new scheme, new coaches, new players. We're going with new right there. I've bought into that, that's going to happen, we're here. Now, in dealing with it, we've got to start out here right now doing as best we can and bringing that thing to opening day."

While arriving at training camp, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott sported a Super Bowl XXX shirt, the last time Dallas won and was in the Super Bowl. The 11th year quarterback has said that he views every year as "Super Bowl or bust," and offensive lineman Tyler Smith echoed that sentiment yesterday, which Jones is a fan of.

"I like the idea that thinking that positive about what we're going to work for. We've got a long way to go, having really started in our spring, That's good to me, to be positive especially coming from [them]…"

"Dak's feeling about it is more important than me feeling about it because Dak actually tangibly can cause his teammates to play at a higher level than I can. So when Dak is that positive about it, that adds some credibility to it."

Jones too believes that Dallas has what it takes to play on February 14, 2027 in Inglewood, just under two hours from where the Cowboys will begin their work for the season in Oxnard.

"I feel like we've got a chance to really be good," Jones said. "It's going to be hard… Bottom line is, I love the excitement. [The media], for all practical purposes, don't expect us to be a contender in the Super Bowl. Y'all don't. Why would you? I like that, I do. I like that, and I like what we've put together to show you that we can do it."

With having doubters, like Jones alluded to, comes pressure. Does Jones feel the weight to win it all going into the 2026 season?

"Yes, yes I do," Jones said. "For all the obvious reasons. We've got certain things in place here that won't stay in place. I personally think that when you haven't done it before, when you're not necessarily young you just haven't done it before, I think that is a huge value to your associates… That is a good pressure to be involved with a group that has really, they can do something they haven't been a part of."

Success is defined differently by different people. For Jones, success in 2026 for the Cowboys will be defined by being in the mix to achieve their ultimate goal as the calendar turns to 2027 thanks to boosts on both sides of the ball.

"I think to contend for a Super Bowl, which if you contend you've got a real chance of being in the game," Jones said. "I think those are the kinds of things that I don't believe are outlandish or a reach to expect. That's a successful season. I expect us to be significantly improved defensively. Significantly improved. I actually expect us to improve over on the offense. I expect the enthusiasm that coach has talked about here to be contagious on the field."