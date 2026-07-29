Mailbag: Undrafted free agents to watch?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)
Who are the undrafted free agent signings you are excited to see at training camp? – Charles Edgar*/Colorado Springs, CO*
Mickey: First and foremost, Baylor tight end Michael Trigg. The guy has immense talent, but immaturity got in his way, first at Southern Cal and then at Ole Miss. The guy is 6-4, 240, and just 23 years old, and can run. Huge wingspan as a target for a tight end. And the Cowboys were serious about signing Trigg, giving him a $32,500 signing bonus. As for the guarantee, the Cowboys basically are saying if Trigg doesn't make the team, then he's guaranteed a year's worth of the rookie, 18-week practice squad pay of $247,000, plus the signing bonus. In 2025 at Baylor, Trigg caught 50 passes for 694 yards and six touchdowns. Trigg was a finalist for the John Mackey Award.
Tommy: It's still tight end Michael Trigg for me. He can make the highlight plays in the receiving game, and training camp is the perfect setting to be able to pull some of those off when he gets the opportunities. If he's able to consistently put plays together, it wouldn't surprise me if he's on this roster for what he can do as a receiver.
The other thing you want to see from Trigg is help in the blocking game, as that's just as important for tight ends especially in this offense that moves them around to block in the run game. If he can be a reliable puller and blocker for Javonte Williams and/or whoever else is running the ball, that will give him another big jump in the coaching staff's eyes.
Mailbag
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