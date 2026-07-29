Mailbag: Undrafted free agents to watch?

Mickey: First and foremost, Baylor tight end Michael Trigg. The guy has immense talent, but immaturity got in his way, first at Southern Cal and then at Ole Miss. The guy is 6-4, 240, and just 23 years old, and can run. Huge wingspan as a target for a tight end. And the Cowboys were serious about signing Trigg, giving him a $32,500 signing bonus. As for the guarantee, the Cowboys basically are saying if Trigg doesn't make the team, then he's guaranteed a year's worth of the rookie, 18-week practice squad pay of $247,000, plus the signing bonus. In 2025 at Baylor, Trigg caught 50 passes for 694 yards and six touchdowns. Trigg was a finalist for the John Mackey Award.