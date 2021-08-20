Training Camp | 2021

Presented by

Plan For Starters Different For Offense/Defense

Aug 20, 2021 at 10:45 AM
Auping_Jonny-HS20
Jonny Auping

Star Magazine Contributor

Plan-For-Starters-Different-For-Offense-Defense-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

The elevator pitch on this upcoming season for every Cowboys fan was pretty clear: The offense should be great if the players are healthy and the defense just needs to be good enough for the team to reach playoff contention. As the team approaches their third preseason game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, it looks like fans will get a better preview of how the defense is looking and will have to continue to assume the offense will perform come September based on talent.

Before Friday's practice, Mike McCarthy said that the amount the starters will play on Saturday is different for the two sides of the ball.

"I think our defense will reflect more where you like to be in this third game," McCarthy stated. "You'll see more of those guys go the whole first half."

Unfortunately, the AT&T Stadium crowd will see less of the Cowboys' offense. "Because of the injuries and the combination of players on offense, you'll probably see the younger players on offense sooner."

In that limited playing time for offensive starters, McCarthy did however state he hopes to get Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, and La'el Collins in the game for at least a short stretch. Ezekiel Elliott will not play, he said, and Dak Prescott is unlikely to play as he works his way back from a shoulder strain.

It will by no means be a conclusive test of what the defense will look like in the regular season, but it will be the best glimpse yet of a unit that McCarthy has been raving about for the past few weeks.

"I think the defense has done a great job in grasping the new concepts," McCarthy stated on Friday. "Anytime you have so much new from the coaching staff to the veteran players to the rookie class, the way this group has come together has been very impressive. They're clearly in sync."

Last season's defense frustrated Cowboys' fans, and there were insinuations that the players did not fully understand or fully buy into the coaching staff's defensive schemes and concepts.

Under new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, the defense has made apparent progress in camp. McCarthy gave the staff and players on that side of the ball high praise in comparison to other teams that he has coached over the years.

"From a historical standpoint, it's clearly one of the best years I've seen in the install phase of training camp," McCarthy said. "The missed assignments and the mental errors are as low as I can ever recall."

Related Content

news

Game Specs and Ways To Watch #DALvsHOU

The Dallas Cowboys will welcome their first opponent of the year to AT&T Stadium when the Houston Texans travel north for a preseason matchup Saturday at 7:00 p.m. (CT).
news

McCarthy On Dak's Most Important Relationship

Mike McCarthy met with members of the local media on Thursday, touching on how he feels about the Cowboys' progress as he heads into the second year of his tenure.
news

Canady Says His Playmaking Is "Nothing New"

While veteran Maurice Canady knows even his coaches have been surprised by his playmaking ability, this is exactly what he expects from himself.
news

Helman: Amari Cooper & Perception vs. Reality

From the first time I got the chance to talk to Amari Cooper, I've found him extremely relatable.
news

New Kicker Signed; Niswander on Waived/Injured

The Cowboys signed a veteran from the CFL to handle the kicking duties for at least the last two preseason games.
news

Battlegrounds: Backup DE Pushing For More Reps

Straight from the campgrounds in Frisco, don't miss any developments surrounding the Cowboys' preseason and training camp position battles.
news

Mick Shots: McCarthy Wants To Bring The Heat

Give Mike McCarthy credit, he was trying to cover as many bases as possible out here on Wednesday.
news

Notebook: Cowboys Offense Has Lofty Goals; More

The daily Notebook provides a running list of news and notes throughout Cowboys training camp.
news

Practice Points: Disruptive Defensive Line

The Cowboys got back to their morning schedule on a rainy Wednesday. Here are some notes from the practice field inside Ford Center.
news

Dak Prescott Unlikely To Play In Preseason

Dak Prescott's shoulder strain continues to improve, but the Cowboys will continue to exercise caution, as head coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott "probably" won't play Saturday against Houston.
news

CeeDee Lamb Setting Goals High For Year 2

If such a thing existed, CeeDee Lamb's training camp highlight reel would be several minutes long at this point.
Advertising