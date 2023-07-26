Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Jul 26, 2023 at 10:30 AM
OXNARD, Calif. - The start of training camp is more than just the players getting back on the field. It's also the start to the DallasCowboys.com podcasts, which resume here in Oxnard on Wednesday.

But there are some noticeable changes, including a new show, new lineups and some familiar faces returning to the scene.

The schedule in Oxnard will be different than The Star, as each show will rotate every other day, still providing anywhere from 4-5 shows per day, some from Oxnard and some from The Star.

This year, there is a new podcast, "Cowboys StoryLine," featuring Nick Eatman, who leaves "Cowboys Break" to form a new, fan-oriented show that will feature plenty of fan engagement, along with some featured guests here at camp.

Replacing him on Cowboys Break will be Patrik Walker, who has been on Talkin' Cowboys.

Returning to host "Hangin' with the Boys" will be Shannon Gross, who rejoins Jesse Holley, Kurt Daniels and Nate Newton.

Here's a look at the show lineup for this week:

Wednesday:

  • Mick Shots (10 am CT)
  • Cowboys Break (11 am CT)
  • Players Lounge (1 pm CT)
  • Cowboys StoryLine (6 pm CT)

Thursday:

  • Girls Talk, 'Boys Talk (10 am CT)
  • Talkin' Cowboys (11 am CT)
  • Hangin' With the Boys (1 pm CT)

Friday:

  • Mick Shots (10 am CT)
  • Cowboys Break (11 am CT)
  • Players Lounge (1 pm CT)
  • Cowboys StoryLine (5 pm CT)

The shows will resume on Monday morning, starting with Girls Talk, 'Boys Talk at 10 am CT.

