Point: Marinelli To DC Most Impactful Coaching Move





In addition to earning the unwavering faith of all the many linemen who cycled in through Dallas last season, Marinelli also experienced recent success as a defensive coordinator in the NFL.

The Bears finished as the No. 5 total defense in Marinelli's final season as the defensive coordinator for Chicago in 2012. Throughout Marinelli's tenure, that defense had a penchant for pressure and takeaways. The Bears ranked in the top 10 in sacks, interceptions and forced fumbles in Marinelli's final season as coordinator.

Since arriving as the defensive line coach last season, he's preached the importance of finishing. A sack is not enough to Marinelli. He wants the ball to pop out and for his linemen to be athletic enough to take that to the house. He'll now get to preach the same objective to a wider audience on defense.

The Bears led the league with 24 interceptions in his final season in Chicago, returning eight of them for touchdowns. Chicago also ranked in the top 10 in total defense two out of three times during Marinelli's three years as coordinator.

Now, this is a different team he's dealing with. His personnel in Chicago undoubtedly played a role in those numbers. But Marinelli's recent past gives reason to believe this defense has a better chance to succeed under his tutelage, and no one would have scoffed had this changed been made last season. Any marginal change will be an improvement from finishing last in the league, but he gives the Cowboys the potential to be better than just "not the worst." [embedded_ad]

On the other side of the ball, there's no telling how the coaching decisions will work out. The Cowboys demoted a coach who's now still on the staff and part of the game-planning process on offense while adding to the mix a new play-caller and voice for the offense with new terminology.

Last year, owner/general manager Jerry Jones said it was his intention for Jason Garrett to be significantly less involved on offense before circumstances changed the original plan. What's to stop that from happening again if the offense is out of sync early on as it adjusts to Scott Linehan's offense?