Pollard Pitches In With Zeke To Run Past Bengals

"It was big because you could start to feel they were kind of getting a little momentum, especially with that late touchdown in the (first) half," Pollard said. "So it was a point that we came out strong and took the momentum back on our side."

Pollard now has three kick returns of 60-plus yards this season. He's averaging 24.5 yards-per-return and has doubled his kick returns from last year: 28 this year compared to 14 in 2019.

"Tony Pollard is a hell of a football player, both on offense and on special teams," head coach Mike McCarthy said. "You can see his comfort in the return game. If you go back to the early weeks and how we didn't get off to the start that we hoped, you could see what we all see at practice.