Sparked By Aldon Smith TD, Defense Carries Day

"It's just crazy to think about where I was a year ago and then now scoring my first touchdown in the NFL," he said. "At a loss for words."

There's credit enough to go around, though. DeMarcus Lawrence might not have scored, but he started things off with a bang when he stripped Geovani Bernard on just the third play from scrimmage. Jourdan Lewis recovered the fumble on the Cincinnati 32-yard line, and the Cowboys' offense kicked an opening field goal three minutes later.

"D-Law just made a hell of a play," Lewis said. "Came in, folded and stripped the ball and I just saw the ball floating around people's legs and I just jumped on it."

Has it been mentioned yet that the Bengals literally fumbled on their first three possessions of the game? The next possession after Smith's touchdown, they managed to drive all the way to the Dallas 15-yard line. Facing a 4th-and-1, Bengals receiver Alex Erickson actually seemed to convert the first down on a jet sweep – only to fumble when he was hit by Darian Thompson and see it recovered by Jaylon Smith.

"We've done it before -- really haven't showed it this season," Smith said. "Just putting together a full sixty minute game but we was able to do that today."

The Cowboys' offense took that extra possession and drove 88 yards on 15 plays, scoring to take a 17-0 lead with just 6:38 to play until halftime. From there, the outcome was never genuinely in doubt.

It hasn't happened nearly often enough this year, but the Cowboys would undoubtedly love to get more of it over the final three weeks of the season.