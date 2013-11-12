Position Focus: CBs Should Benefit From Less Zone





Whether he has been playing on the outside or in the slot, Scandrick has given this defense some quality snaps. Throughout his career, he has always played with a chip on his shoulder and there have been times where that chip as weighed him down, but now you see a player who has been much more consistent in his overall play.

You can say what you want in regard to Morris Claiborne and his problems with injuries, but even if he was healthy, Orlando Scandrick outplayed him and earned the right to start at corner in this defense.

Need More From: Morris Claiborne

This has been an up-and-down season for the second year player out of LSU. There have been times where he has been awful and other times where he has lived up to the expectations the front office and coaches believed he had. [embedded_ad]

The biggest issues that Claiborne has faced have not been how he has played, but his overall health and lack of time on the field -- in both practice and games. For a young man, he has missed too much time with these injuries and it affects the way that he plays.

When Claiborne struggles with his confidence as a player, he is no good to this defense. With that being said, this defense needs him. B.W. Webb is not ready to play and when Claiborne is on the field it at least allows Kiffin a decent option to match up against receivers by putting Scandrick in the slot.

Morris Claiborne needs to find a way to stay on the field but more importantly, he needs to find ways to make more plays.

Six-Game Forecast: