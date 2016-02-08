Position Series: Scandrick's Return Will Help; But CB Still Has Question Marks

(Editor's Note: This is the fifth of an 11-part series analyzing every position on the Cowboys roster, providing a quick look back before addressing the needs of each spot on the field and how it can be improved heading into the 2016 season. Today we examine the cornerbacks.)

Pressing Matters:

This time of year, all teams must start making decisions on potential free agents at all spots. At cornerback, the Cowboys have Morris Claiborne who will be an unrestricted free agent in March. At this point, it's likely he will test the market, considering the team already declined his fifth-year option. He owes that to himself but he did say after the season ended he would like to return to the Cowboys in 2016. This seems like the same situation the Cowboys were in last year, but the team needs to figure out the plan moving forward with Brandon Carr's contract. Also, the Cowboys should decide what they want to do with Byron Jones, who played both safety and corner this year. It might go into the summer until they figure out where he plays, likely depending on players that are added in free agency and/or the draft.

2015 Evaluation:

The loss of Scandrick was a big blow, and it affected the slot position, which started out with Tyler Patmon, but he was released before the end of the season. Brandon Carr played solid at times, as did Morris Claiborne, but the lack of interceptions and turnovers this team forced was a problem in every game but one (at Philadelphia, Week 2). No, they weren't allowing big plays on a routine basis, but they weren't making them as well.

Need More From …