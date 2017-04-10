Possible Pick: 20-Year-Old David Njoku Has Outstanding Potential At TE

(Editor's Note: With less than one month until the start of the 2017 NFL Draft on April 27, the staff of DallasCowboys.com intends to preview the landscape of possible Cowboys draft picks – from the first round to the last. Today's featured player is Miami's David Njoku.)

Name: David Njoku

Position: Tight End

College: Miami (Fla.)

Height/Weight: 6-4/246

Honors: In 2016 – his second and final season at Miami – Njoku made All-ACC honorable mention with 43 catches for 698 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Key Stat: Njoku's listed as a tight end, but he's hardly a possession receiver. As a redshirt freshman in 2015 he led the Hurricanes in yards per catch (17.2) and finished second on the team in 2016 (16.2). In his final regular-season game last November against Duke, he had a career-high 76-yard touchdown catch and 58-yard touchdown catch.

Where He's Projected: Among most draft observers, Njoku is in the conversation with Alabama's O.J. Howard as this year's top tight end prospect. The 20-year-old could very well get drafted by a team in the first round.

How He Helps The Cowboys: Jason Witten just signed a four-year extension through 2021, and although it remains to be seen whether the soon-to-be 35-year-old will play another four seasons, the Cowboys don't exactly seem desperate to spend a high draft choice on a tight end of the future. They do have depth at the position, too, though James Hanna missed the entire 2016 season with a knee injury and Geoff Swaim needed foot surgery this offseason that could sideline him until training camp. A player to watch is last year's seventh-round pick Rico Gathers. The team was pleased with his progress on the practice squad last season, but again, he hadn't played organized football since eighth grade – there's still a large adjustment he must make.